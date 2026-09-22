What’s the wide-ball controversy during India vs Japan one-off T20I? What do cricket rules say? Explained

India survived a massive scare in their first-ever T20I against Japan on Tuesday, with the three-time T20 World Cup winners securing a thrilling two-run victory in a match reduced to five overs per side due to inclement weather at the Sano International Cricket Ground.

Opting to bat first on a surface that had moisture and offered more turn than expected, the Indian batters struggled to find their rhythm. They managed just two boundaries in the innings and lost four wickets, eventually posting a modest 32 runs.

In reply, seasoned spinners Axar Patel and Washington Sundar kept the inexperienced Japanese batters under pressure. Sundar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking two wickets while conceding 13 runs as Japan finished on 30/3 in their five overs.

However, it was a controversial wide call in the final over, bowled by Axar, that grabbed the headlines.

What happened in the final over? Needing eight runs from the final over, the left-arm spinner kept things tight, conceding just a single from the first two deliveries. He then bowled a wide, followed by another delivery that was initially called a wide.

It was the second wide call that sparked controversy. Bowling round the wicket to Alexander Shirai-Patmore, Axar pitched the ball down the leg side.

Shirai-Patmore, who had adopted an angled stance, attempted a reverse sweep but missed the ball, which was called a wide by the umpire. The Indian players were unhappy with the decision, with captain Shreyas Iyer walking towards square-leg umpire Chris Brown to intervene. Axar also voiced his displeasure to umpire Chris Thurgate.

The two umpires held a lengthy discussion before overturning the decision. Had the delivery remained a wide, Japan would have received an additional run and another delivery. That could have changed the outcome of the match.

View full Image View full Image The screengrabs show the pitching of the ball and its position while passing the wide-ball mark.

Was the reversed decision correct? According to the MCC Laws of Cricket, Law 22.3.1 states that an umpire shall revoke a call of Wide if the ball subsequently makes contact with the striker's bat or person before touching a fielder. In this case, there was no contact between the ball and the batter.

Law 22.4.1, however, states that an umpire should not adjudge a delivery as a Wide if the striker, by moving, causes the ball to pass wide of them or brings the ball sufficiently within reach to be able to hit it with a normal cricket stroke.

In this case, Shirai-Patmore, a left-handed batter, changed his stance and attempted to play the delivery with a reverse sweep.

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