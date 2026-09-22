What’s the wide-ball controversy during India vs Japan one-off T20I? What do cricket rules say? Explained

India survived a massive scare in their first-ever T20I against Japan on Tuesday, with the three-time T20 World Cup winners securing a thrilling two-run victory in a match reduced to five overs per side due to inclement weather at the Sano International Cricket Ground.

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Opting to bat first on a surface that had moisture and offered more turn than expected, the Indian batters struggled to find their rhythm. They managed just two boundaries in the innings and lost four wickets, eventually posting a modest 32 runs.

In reply, seasoned spinners Axar Patel and Washington Sundar kept the inexperienced Japanese batters under pressure. Sundar was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking two wickets while conceding 13 runs as Japan finished on 30/3 in their five overs.

However, it was a controversial wide call in the final over, bowled by Axar, that grabbed the headlines.

What happened in the final over? Needing eight runs from the final over, the left-arm spinner kept things tight, conceding just a single from the first two deliveries. He then bowled a wide, followed by another delivery that was initially called a wide.

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It was the second wide call that sparked controversy. Bowling round the wicket to Alexander Shirai-Patmore, Axar pitched the ball down the leg side.

Shirai-Patmore, who had adopted an angled stance, attempted a reverse sweep but missed the ball, which was called a wide by the umpire. The Indian players were unhappy with the decision, with captain Shreyas Iyer walking towards square-leg umpire Chris Brown to intervene. Axar also voiced his displeasure to umpire Chris Thurgate.

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The two umpires held a lengthy discussion before overturning the decision. Had the delivery remained a wide, Japan would have received an additional run and another delivery. That could have changed the outcome of the match.

The screengrabs show the pitching of the ball and its position while passing the wide-ball mark.

Was the reversed decision correct? According to the MCC Laws of Cricket, Law 22.3.1 states that an umpire shall revoke a call of Wide if the ball subsequently makes contact with the striker's bat or person before touching a fielder. In this case, there was no contact between the ball and the batter.

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Law 22.4.1, however, states that an umpire should not adjudge a delivery as a Wide if the striker, by moving, causes the ball to pass wide of them or brings the ball sufficiently within reach to be able to hit it with a normal cricket stroke.

In this case, Shirai-Patmore, a left-handed batter, changed his stance and attempted to play the delivery with a reverse sweep.

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A closer look at the replay of the delivery also shows the ball turning sharply after pitching and passing within the wide-ball line as it went past the batter. This suggests that the batter's movement and the ball's deviation after pitching were relevant to the decision to overturn the original wide call.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in