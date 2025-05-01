What’s Virat Kohli’s favourite Tamil song? RCB batter says ‘you will be shocked’ ahead of CSK clash in IPL.

Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, two of the greatest ambassadors of the game, will meet on Saturday, May 3, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Virat Kohli's favourite song Virat Kohli recently revealed the song he is currently listening to on loop. The RCB star said “you will be shocked” before playing the song on his mobile phone.

‘Nee Singam Dhan’ from the Tamil movie ‘Pathu Thala’ is the current favourite song of Virat Kohli. Popular playback singer Sid Sriram lent his voice to the track composed by legendary Music director AR Rahman.

Meaning of the verse featured in the video "When the whole town is watching, he will stand in the field.

When the soldiers live with smiles, he will take all the wounds.

The fact that many elephants gathered to down you (him) is proof that you are (he is) a lion.

The bird, which doesn't get satisfied with the sky, got its heart filled with happiness after witnessing the river.

The thirst of an ant is quenched by a dew drop on the leaf and not by the mighty ocean.

Silambarasan TR reacts Silambarasan TR, fondly called as STR, the star who acted in the movie ‘pathu thala’ hailed Virat Kohli as the Lion.

Nee Singam Dhan's connection to CSK vs RCB match AR Rahman performed ‘Nee Singam Dhan’ song at the opening ceremony of IPL 2024, when CSK hosted RCB.

RCB vs CSK in IPL 2025 RCB and CSK are coming with contrasting fortunes ahead of the blockbuster clash on Saturday. RCB are at the top of the table and will be inching closer towards the playoffs with a win against CSK. On the other hand, CSK are out of the reckoning for the playoffs, after their loss to Punjab Kings on April 30 in Chennai. It was the fifth consecutive defeat at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for CSK. RCB was responsible for delivering CSK's first defeat of the season on March 28 and the five-time champions haven't recovered from that point.