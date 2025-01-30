What’s Virat Kohli’s highest score for Delhi in domestic cricket? It’s against a Pakistani team; know what happened

Virat Kohli may not be playing for India at the moment, but the craze among his fans was palpable outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday morning. Fans thronged the premises as early as 4 am to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The 36-year-old Virat Kohli returned to the Ranji Trophy, wearing the Delhi jersey against Railways for the first time in more than 12 years.

Such has been the craze for Virat Kohli that probably for the first time in nearly a decade, a Ranji Trophy match witnessed a full house.

Meanwhile, many would think Virat Kohli's highest individual score for Delhi came against Bengal in 2010 when he scored 173 in a Ranji Trophy match. Little do people know that Virat Kohli's career-best score for Delhi came way back in 2008 against Pakistan's Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGP) in the now-abandoned Nissar Trophy.

The Nissar Trophy, named after former pre-partition Indian Test cricketer Mohammad Nissar, was played between the Ranji Trophy (India) champions and the Quaid-i-Azam Trophy (Pakistan). It happened for three seasons, with Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh winning in the 2006 and 2007 seasons, respectively. SNGP claimed the 2008 title.

How much did Virat Kohli score vs SNGP? Virat Kohli was in red-hot form in 2008. He had just led India to a U-19 World Cup title that same year and also made his senior national team debut in limited-overs cricket. After top-scoring with 52 in the first innings, Virat Kohli put his A game forward with a brilliant 197 in the second innings, thus leading the match to a draw. However, SNGP won the title by virtue of a first-innings lead.

Although Virat Kohli missed a well-deserved double-hundred, it remained the right-hander's highest individual score for the state side. Delhi also had stalwarts like Virender Sehwag, Ishant Sharma and Ashish Nehra in their playing XI in that game. SNGP too were a star-studded side at that time with the likes of Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Yasir Arafat and Umar Akmal.

What happened in Delhi vs SNGP clash? Opting to bat first, Delhi were bowled out for just 134, with SNGP's Imran Ali taking 6/52. In reply, SNGP put on 266 runs, with Khurram Shehzad and Umar Akmal top-scoring with 66 and 58 runs, respectively.

