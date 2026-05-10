What's written on Urvil Patel's paper note after joint-fastest IPL fifty during CSK vs LSG? Message to ‘PAPA’ revealed

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster Urvil Patel was in stellar form during his team's IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Chennai on Sunday. Urvil Patel slammed a half-century off just 13 deliveries, registering the joint-fastest fifty in IPL history.

He equalled the record of Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a 13-ball fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023. Riding on Patel's record knock, CSK defeated LSG by five wickets to keep their IPL 2026 playoffs dreams alive.

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Coming in after the departure of Sanju Samson, the 27-year-old went bonkers, smashing six sixes in his first eight deliveries. Patel could have broken Yuvraj Singh record of a 12-ball fifty, but couldn't do so. He reached his maiden IPL fifty with a single off Mohammed Shami in 13 balls.

Urvil Patel's tribute to father after IPL fifty

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How fast was Urvil Patel's IPL fifty against LSG? ⌵ Urvil Patel scored a half-century off just 13 deliveries against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), equalling the joint-fastest fifty record in IPL history. 2 What message did Urvil Patel display after his fastest IPL fifty? ⌵ After scoring his fifty, Urvil Patel revealed a paper note that read, "This is for you PAPA. Tamaru sapnu aaje puru thayu cricketer motu banine batavyu," which translates to "Today your dream has come true; I have shown [everyone] by becoming a great cricketer." 3 Who holds the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history? ⌵ Urvil Patel now shares the record for the fastest fifty in IPL history with Yashasvi Jaiswal, both achieving the milestone in 13 balls. 4 How did Urvil Patel's innings contribute to CSK's win against LSG? ⌵ Urvil Patel's explosive 65 off 23 balls, including eight sixes, provided CSK with a strong foundation in their chase of 204, ultimately helping them secure a five-wicket victory. 5 What was Urvil Patel's mindset during his record-breaking innings? ⌵ Urvil Patel stated that he focused on batting according to the situation and the ball, following his coach's advice to maintain a stable base before hitting.

While celebrating his half-century, the Patel took out a paper note from his pocket and displayed it to everyone as a tribute to his father. "This is for you PAPA". Tamaru sapnu aaje puru thayu cricketer motu banine batavyu (Today your dream has come true; I have shown [everyone] by becoming a great cricketer)," read the note from Patel.

Urvil's father, Mukesh Patel, is a physical training instructor at a high-school, and a former university-level sprinter. He played a crucial role in Urvil's cricketing career, often holding intense training sessions as early as 4 am to help develop Urvil's cricketing skills.

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However, he couldn't make it into a big one, falling to Shahbaz Ahmed for a 23-ball 65, that was studded with two fours and eight sixes. The right-hander paced his innings at a whopping strike rate of 282.61 and also forged an 81-run stand from just 34 balls with Ruturaj Gaikwad (42).

Also Read | 6 sixes in first 8 balls! Urvil Patel equals Yashasvi Jaiswal during CSK vs LSG

Having made his IPL debut in 2025 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Urvil played seven matches in the IPL and has scored 178 runs at a strike-rate of 225.32. Earlier, After being asked to bat first, LSG posted 203/8 on the board on the back of a 33-ball 85 from Josh Inglis and an unbeaten 43 from Shahbaz.

There were anxious moments towards the end, but Prashant Veer, who survived two dropped catches on 9, and Shivam Dube, who hit 15 not out off just seven balls, took CSK past the target.

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What's on Urvil Patel's mind during chase? Speaking to the broadcasters after the game, Urvil stated that their was nothing specific on his mind during the chase. “There was nothing in my mind, but I just wanted to bat according to the situation and the ball. The coach just told me to maintain a stable base and then hit, I did the same. Rutu said the wicket was low and to be ready for it. He didn't tell me much; he just let me play my game,” he said.

CSK rise up to fifth spot With this win, CSK plunged to fifth place with six wins in 11 matches and go level with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. In fact, CSK displaced Rajasthan Royals to sixth on net run rate. On the other hand, LSG remain at the bottom of the points table with six points in 11 matches and are out of the race for the playoffs. Even if they win the final three games, it would take them to 12 points, which won't be enough for a top four spot.