When and where to watch IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match? Live-streaming details, pitch report, playing XI and more

After all the controversies around the boycott, the two arch-rivals are in Colombo and the high-voltage T20 World Cup clash between India and Pakistan is all set to take place today. Both India and Pakistan have won all their games in the tournament so far, but that equation will change today as one of the teams will suffer their first loss.

The two teams had earlier clashed in the Asia Cup where temperatures had soared with the no-handshake policy and the ‘plane down’ actions. We also saw plenty of good cricket during those matches, especially the Asia Cup final where, in a low-scoring affair, India’s Tilak Varma led the team to victory in the last over.

When does IND vs PAK clash begin? The India vs Pakistan match will be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from 7pm today. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha will make their way out for the toss at 6:30pm.

Notably, Pakistan are playing all their matches in Colombo this tournament, with both teams agreeing to a neutral-venue arrangement whenever events are hosted in either country.

Where to watch IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match? The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match can be watched live via the Star Sports network. Online viewers can follow the match on the JioHotstar app. However, do note that you will need a valid subscription to watch the high voltage clash.

Pitch report The India vs Pakistan match is expected to be played on the same surface where Australia famously lost to Zimbabwe. With a used surface in play, it is expected that the Premadasa pitch will favour the spinners and the match could potentially be a low-scoring affair.

Expected XI India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

Will rain play spoilsport? The forecast looks bleak for Colombo today, with rain likely through the day. As per AccuWeather, there is a 63% chance of rain around 5pm and 49% by 6pm. This probability drops to 9% by 7pm, when the match is scheduled to start.