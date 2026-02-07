When and where to watch India vs USA T20 World Cup clash? Live-streaming details, expected playing XI and more

Defending champions India are all set to kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign today with a clash against the United States of America. The Men in Blue have been in red-hot form coming into the World Cup and will be looking to set the tone for their campaign going forward.

What time does the India vs USA T20 World Cup match begin? The India vs USA T20 World Cup match will begin at 7:00 pm in Mumbai. The two captains will be out for the toss at around 6:30 pm. Meanwhile, the live broadcast of the contest should begin from 6:00 pm onwards.

Where to watch the India vs USA T20 World Cup match? The India vs USA T20 World Cup match will be broadcast on the Star Sports network. To live-stream the contest, viewers will have to head over to Jio+ Hotstar. Do note that a valid subscription will be required to watch the full contest.

India’s injury jolt: The Men in Blue received another jolt ahead of the start of their campaign as fast bowler Harshit Rana was ruled out of the World Cup. The selectors have picked Mohammed Siraj in Rana’s place. Meanwhile, all-rounder Washington Sundar is also said to be recovering from an injury and is unlikely to be available for the opening clash.

The opening conundrum appears to be settled for India, with both Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma looking in explosive touch. The left-handed duo is set to open the batting, while Tilak Varma should bat at number three, followed by the skipper. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see whether India give a chance to both Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy in the playing XI.

Expected playing XIs: India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

USA: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous, Shayan Jahangir, Monank Patel (c), Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mohammad Mohsin, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Who will win the India vs USA clash? AI predicts ChatGPT predicts that India are “miles ahead” in the match due to their squad depth, experience in high-pressure tournaments, and sheer batting and bowling firepower. For the USA to win, the chatbot says the visitors would “need everything to go right and India to have an off day”.

“For USA to win, they would need a miracle performance, maybe posting 200+ batting first and restricting India heavily, but that is unlikely here,” Grok predicted.

