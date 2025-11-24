When Dharmendra hailed Mohammed Siraj for BGT heroics after India star's father's demise; ‘dil par walid ki maut ka…’

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra passed away on Monday at the age 89 in Mumbai, marking an end of an era. Known for his performances in films like Sholay and Phool Aur Patthar, comedies such as Chupke Chupke among notable ones, Dharmendra will always remain in the hearts of his fans as someone whose simplicity and humility spoke volumes.

Not only he loved his films but Dharmendra was a huge fan of sports, especially cricket. The father of Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, Dharmendra often watched India's matches and admired another legend Sachin Tendulkar a lot.

While many have forgotten, but Dharmendra once hailed Mohammed Siraj in 2021 for his immense dedication towards the national team in Australia despite India fast-bowler losing his father back home.

The incident took place in the month of January in 2021, soon after India's historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy win over Australia. Siraj was completing his 14-day quarantine for COVID-19 in Australia in November 2020 when the Indian pacer lost his father Mohammed Ghouse, due to a lung ailment.

Although Siraj had the option to fly back home, the then 26-year-old pacer decided to stay back Down Under to fulfill his father's dream of seeing his son play Test cricket. The gun fast-bowler, not only played three Tests in the four-match series but returned with 13 wickets (highest among the touring part) as India defeated Australia 2-1.

What melted Dharmendra's heart on Siraj? What melted Dharmendra's heart was Siraj's gesture towards his late father after returning back home. After landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, Siraj drove straight to Khairatabad graveyard to pay his last respect to his father.

“Siraj, Braveheart son of India Love you …Naaz hai tujh par, dil par walid ki maut ka sdma liye tum watan ki Aan ke liye match khelte rahe ..aur ek unhoni jeet watan ke naam darj kar ke lote..Kal tujhe apne walid ki qabbr par dekh kar mun bhar aya . jannt naseeb ho unhein,” Dharmendra wrote on X along with a picture of a young Siraj.

“I am so proud of you. You carrying the pain of your father’s death in your heart but played for the glory of the country and registered an unexpected victory before you came back. It made my heart heavy to see you at your father’s grave yesterday. May he be welcomed into heaven,” read the English translation of Dharmendra's X post.