'When Harmanpreet Kaur is getting sacked by BCCI?' India captain faces heat after loss to Australia in Women's World Cup

Calls for sacking of Harmanpreet Kaur as Indian captain grew louder after the Women in Blue failed to defend 331 runs in an ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 game against Australia on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. after winning two and losing one before the Australia clash, India's defeat on Sunday jeopardised their plans in the race for the top four after the league stage. The top four teams qualify for the semifinals.

After openers Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, set the stage with a 155-run stand, the Indian team were comfortable placed at 294/5 in the 43rd over. However, they lost their last six wickets for 36 runs. In bowling, although they took wickets, the likes of Amanjot Kaur and Kranti Gaud lacked sharpness allowing the Australian batters to capitalise.

The Indian captain hasn't in best of forms in recent time with no fifty-plus scores in the ongoing tournament. To add more to that, her five-bowler loy also came under scrutiny as Harmanpreet herself had to roll her hands for the sixth bowler option. Soon after the loss, the way India approached the game didn't go well with the fans as they demanded the sacking of Harmanpreet.

“When Harmanpreet Kaur is getting sacked by BCCI who is captaining team India for more than a decade, got unlimited power & equal pay as men cricketers but didn't won shit for India in ICC tournaments?? All she does is shouting at her juniors, shows unnecessary attitude to her opponents & coaches!!” wrote one user.

Harmanpreet Kaur defends bowlers despite loss Despite failing to defend 331 runs, Harmanpreet defended her bowlers and came down heavily on the batters. “The way we started, we could have added more 30-40 runs. “We missed runs in the last six overs and that cost us. It was a good batting wicket, but not batting well in the last six overs cost us,” Harmanpreet said after the game.

"Openers have been outstanding, because of them we have been scoring 300 runs. The last five overs cost us. Last three games we were not able to bat in the middle overs. Our lower order took responsibility,” she added.

Having been handed the ODI captaincy in 2013, this was the first time Harmanpreet has been leading the side in a 50-over World Cup. She led India in four T20 World Cups (2018, 2020, 2023 and 2024) with only one runners-up finish.