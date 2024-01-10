'When he is available..': Rahul Dravid backs Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer; denies indiscipline angle
Apart from Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer's non-selection for the T20I series against Afghanistan too had given fodder to the player indiscipline talks, but India's head coach Rahul Dravid denied the rumours.
Amid reports of Ishan Kishan telling lies to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), having mental fatigue, and then being seen partying in Dubai, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid defended the left-handed batter saying Kishan will be back into the national fold once he makes himself available for selection.