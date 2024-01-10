Amid reports of Ishan Kishan telling lies to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), having mental fatigue, and then being seen partying in Dubai, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid defended the left-handed batter saying Kishan will be back into the national fold once he makes himself available for selection. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite not being a regular in the XI, Kishan has been one of the few Indian cricketers who has been a part of the squad in all formats for the past year or so. But when the name was not included in India's squad for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, eyebrows were raised.

Some reports claimed that Kishan may have been punished due to disciplinary reasons. Reports said that instead of going back home to spend time with his family during the break after cited mental fatigue and family commitments following the India vs South Africa Test Series, Kishan went to Dubai and was seen partying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He told the team management that he had mental fatigue because he had been on the road continuously and wanted to spend time with his family back home. Instead, he chose to travel to Dubai and was seen partying," Hindustan Times quoted a source as saying.

But his close acquaintances say if he has been given a break, how does it matter where he spends his time? As per details, Kishan last played for India in the third T20I against Australia at Guwahati on November 28, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What Rahul Dravid said: Speaking on Kishan not being selected for India's T20 squad to face Afghanistan, Rahul Dravid, while speaking to the press said, "Absolutely not. Ishan Kishan was not available for selection. Ishan had requested for a break in South Africa which we agreed to, and supported that," said Dravid in his pre-match press meet ahead of the first T20I against Afghanistan."

Also, Dravid did not rule Kishan out of the Indian scheme of things.

"He has made himself unavailable for selection. I am sure when he is available (for selection), he will play domestic cricket (and come back). So that was the case," said Dravid. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dravid on Shreyas Iyer: Apart from Kishan, Shreyas Iyer's non-selection for the T20I series against the Afghans too had given fodder to the player indiscipline talks, but Dravid denied the rumours.

"Shreyas Iyer's case has absolutely nothing to do with any disciplinary issue. It is just that he missed out. There are a lot of batsmen in the team. He did not play in the T20s in the SA as well," said the former Indian captain.

Dravid said it was tough to accommodate all the players into the squad or the first eleven. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"It is unfortunate because he is a fine player but there are a lot of batsmen and it is not easy to fit everyone into the squad or play 11. No discipline issues were discussed, at least during my discussion with the selectors," said Dravid.

With agency inputs.

