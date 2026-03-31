‘When I get tired, I will call it a day’: India pacer Mohammed Shami shrugs off retirement talk

Senior India pacer Mohammed Shami is not thinking about retirement just yet, despite not playing international cricket for more than a year. The Bengal pacer played a crucial role in India's 2023 ODI World Cup campaign, wherein they reached the final but lost to Australia.

Shami ended the tournament as the top wicket-taker with 24 wickets from seven matches. He, however, played the tournament with an ankle injury and underwent Achilles tendon surgery.

He was eventually ruled out of playing competitive cricket for 14 months, thus missing several tournaments like the 2024 T20 World Cup and IPL 2024.

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He returned to competitive cricket in November 2024 with Bengal, featuring in a Ranji Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.

Mohammed Shami shrugs off retirement talk “When I get tired, I will call it a day. But I am not even thinking of retirement right now because such thoughts pull you down. If this thought crosses your mind, it means you are already tired," Shami said on The Shubhankar Mishra Show.

Mohammed Shami missed out on the 2024-25 Border- Gavaskar Trophy series as well as the away Test series against England in 2025 as he wasn’t considered fully fit to play in high-intensity matches.

“And if you are tired, it means you are bored. And I have said this earlier, too. I will leave cricket the day I wake up and decide to get bored. So yeah, the day I feel lazy or get bored, I will leave," he added.

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Shami has consistently played well in the 2025-26 domestic cricket season, taking 67 wickets in Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy combined.

He last featured for India in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, but has been sidelined by the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee ever since. “But neither am I bored nor am I lazy. I am enjoying. Results are good and positive," the 35-year-old, who will play for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026, said.

He played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025, but he picked up just six wickets from nine matches. Shami, however, vows to give his 100% in IPL 2026. “As a bowler, I will give my 100%.

"I will perform my responsibilities and try to meet the expectations set for me. Rest, I cannot change my luck. All I can contribute is with my attitude and determination," he stated.

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"If Lucknow has trusted me, I will give my all. Still, whenever you're playing, the main element is satisfaction. Will I get the returns based on all the preparations that I have gone through? I did not focus on how much domestic I've played, but on the fact that my rhythm is alright. If that's the point, I start thinking about the future," added the right-arm pacer.