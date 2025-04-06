’When I was picked by KKR...’: KKRs Rinku Singh opens up on meaning of his tattoos

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh on Sunday opened up on the meaning behind his tattoos.

Rinku opened up on his cricketing journey, playing for India and tattoos on an episode of 'Knight Bite'.

One of the most touching moments came when Rinku spoke about his tattoo that reads "God's Plan, Beautifully Done" alongside the time "2:20" depicted on a clock - the exact moment that changed his life forever. "When I was picked by KKR in 2018 for ₹80 lakhs, that amount was huge for me and my family. We did not have much money before that. My family's life changed completely. My siblings' marriages became easier, and we even bought a house with that money," shared the emotional batter in a KKR press note.

"That is why I got this tattoo with the family written here. It was exactly 2:21 or 2:20 when I was picked, and everything changed from that moment," he added, pointing to the tattoo that symbolises his special connection with the Kolkata franchise.

After struggling to get game time in their first three years with the team, Rinku shined with some cameos during 2022 season, scoring 174 runs at an average of 34.80 and a strike rate of over 148, with the best score of 42*.

However, during the 2023 season, Rinku's life turned upside down when he took down Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Yash Dayal for five successive sixes in a run-chase of 205 at Ahmedabad during the final over, when his team needed 31 runs in the final over. After showcasing his calm and composed attitude and superb finishing skills, he was handed an India debut that year. During the 2023 season, Rinku made 474 runs in 14 matches at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.53, with four half-centuries. In the coming season, he won his maiden IPL title with KKR, scoring 168 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 148.67.

Rinku has played two ODIs for India, scoring 55 runs. In 33 T20Is for India, he has made 546 runs at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of over 161, with three half-centuries and best score of 69. He is also a T20 WC winner last year with India, placed in the team's reserves.

In four matches and three innings so far in IPL 2025, Rinku has made 61 runs at an average of 30.50, with a strike rate of over 148, with best score of 32*. He will be in action against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, with his team in fifth place in points tally with two wins and two losses. (ANI)