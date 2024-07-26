Suryakumar Yadav opens up about his equation with coach Gautam Gambhir: ‘He knows how I work…’

A new era in Indian cricket is about to begin with Gautam Gambhir taking over as India's head coach and Suryakumar Yadav taking over as T20 captain for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Ahead of the series, skipper Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about his relationship with Gambhir and his approach to captaincy.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav said that he and Gautam Gambhir have a very "lovely relationship" and that the former KKR skipper is aware of how he works and what his mindset is.

"This relationship (with Gambhir) is very special because when I went in IPL 2014, I played under him for KKR. It was special because I got the opportunity to play for that franchise. My relationship is still strong with him. But he knows how I work, what my mindset is when I come to practice with him, and how he tries to work. as a coach it is all about that lovely relationship we have and very excited to see how it goes forward," Surya said in the video.

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav gained fame after playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL during Gautam Gambhir's captaincy. In the 54 matches he played from 2014 to 2017, Surya scored 608 runs at an average of 22.52 and a strike rate of 22.52 with one half century to his name. With Gambhir back in the Indian setup, the first player to get an elevation was Surya who is more or less confirmed to be the long term skipper of T20 side.