A new era in Indian cricket is about to begin with Gautam Gambhir taking over as India's head coach and Suryakumar Yadav taking over as T20 captain for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Ahead of the series, skipper Suryakumar Yadav has opened up about his relationship with Gambhir and his approach to captaincy.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Suryakumar Yadav said that he and Gautam Gambhir have a very "lovely relationship" and that the former KKR skipper is aware of how he works and what his mindset is.

"This relationship (with Gambhir) is very special because when I went in IPL 2014, I played under him for KKR. It was special because I got the opportunity to play for that franchise. My relationship is still strong with him. But he knows how I work, what my mindset is when I come to practice with him, and how he tries to work. as a coach it is all about that lovely relationship we have and very excited to see how it goes forward," Surya said in the video.

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav gained fame after playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL during Gautam Gambhir's captaincy. In the 54 matches he played from 2014 to 2017, Surya scored 608 runs at an average of 22.52 and a strike rate of 22.52 with one half century to his name. With Gambhir back in the Indian setup, the first player to get an elevation was Surya who is more or less confirmed to be the long term skipper of T20 side.

Speaking about his leadership style, Surya said, "I think the most important thing I have learnt from this sport is how humble you are after achieving something or even after when you are not doing well. That is one thing that I have learned. When you do something on the ground, you have to leave it on the ground and when you go off the field, that is it. This is not your life. It is just part of your life. So you cannot be... When you are doing well, you stay on the top and when you're not doing well, you are underground. That is one thing which I feel you should not do as a sportsman,"

