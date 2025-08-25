When MS Dhoni became a victim of workload, former India fielding coach reveals unheard tales; 'there was no need for…'

The term ‘workload’ has become a significant aspect of Indian cricket in the past few years with fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah being the latest victim. With so much cricket played throughout the year, the likes of Bumrah have had to miss out on certain games or series. Recently, Bumrah played just three out of India's five Tests against England as a part of his workload management.

Former India fielding coach R Sridhar revealed MS Dhoni was a victim of workload too but managed it in a very smart way. Having made his India debut in 2004, Dhoni went on to lead the national team to three major ICC trophies - T20 World Cup in 2007, ODI World Cup in 2011 and Champions Trophy in 2013. He also held the Test mace for nearly two years as India's all-format captain.

In an interaction with Cricket.com, Sridhar revealed that too much workload forced Dhoni to quit wicketkeeping drills after eight to nine years of his international cricket. “While he was growing up, and while he was yet to make a mark in international cricket, let’s say before 2007, before 2005, he worked a lot on his wicketkeeping skills,” Sridhar said.

"He had a very good technique; he had a technique of his own. I wouldn’t call it unorthodox but very effective,” he added. But two months of Indian Premier League (captain of Chennai Super Kings), and non-stop international throughout of the year drained Dhoni and other cricketers.

How did MS Dhoni manage his workload? It must be understood, the workload of a batter is different than that of a bowler, especially a fast-bowler. Similarly, a wicketkeeper's workload is different than that of a bowler or a batter. But Dhoni had his smart way of managing it - by cutting down his wicketkeeping drills.

“He had practiced a lot, and he self-admittedly said that once he started playing three formats for India, the workload was so much that there was no need for him to practice more because his fingers were taking a beating, collecting those deliveries behind the stumps and throws, and everything else," said Sridhar, who was a part of Indian backroom staff from 2014 to 2021, until T Dilip replaced him.

"That is when he very smartly decreased the workload as a wicketkeeper. Instead, he did some small reaction drills, which kept him sharp and his gloves lightning fast,” he added. In fact, Dhoni quit Test cricket in 2014, to prolong his India career. He played his final match for India in 2019 before officially retiring from international cricket a year later.