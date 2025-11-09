When Shah Rukh Khan went the extra mile for Cheteshwar Pujara during his IPL days

Cheteshwar Pujara’s wife revealed that the KKR co-owner personally arranged the cricketer’s surgery in Cape Town after a serious ACL injury in 2010.

Anjali Thakur
Updated9 Nov 2025, 10:40 AM IST
How Shah Rukh Khan Supported Cheteshwar Pujara After His Injury
How Shah Rukh Khan Supported Cheteshwar Pujara After His Injury

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), once played an unexpected but pivotal role in helping Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara recover from a career-threatening injury.

In The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife, Pujara’s wife Puja Pujara revealed that the actor went out of his way to ensure the batter received the best possible medical care after a serious knee injury during his stint with KKR in the 2010 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan confirms romance with Deepika Padukone in King

At the time, Pujara had just joined the franchise but never made it to the playing XI after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) — an injury that can derail even the most promising athletic careers.

Puja Pujara reveals

“Destiny impelled him to dash heedlessly to a ball for a catch that was never there; and the result: a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, an impending surgery and a temporarily halted cricketing career — all without playing a single game for KKR,” Puja Pujara wrote.

According to her, Shah Rukh Khan personally assured the family that Pujara’s future was bright and arranged for his surgery in Cape Town, South Africa. The franchise also took care of logistics — including passports, visas and travel — even flying Pujara’s father to accompany him.

Also Read | ‘MS has told us that he will…’ - CSK CEO reveals Dhoni's IPL future plans

“Shah Rukh also told me that Chintu had a great future ahead of him and should have the best available medical treatment,” Pujara’s father recalled in the book. “When he realised I was worried about the absence of a support system in South Africa, he offered to fly down any family members I wanted with me.”

A KKR representative reportedly added, “We’ll also fly down anyone you want for the surgery. We’ll pay them here so that you have your own people around you.”

Also Read | Why cricket star Shami's wife argues ₹4 lakh monthly maintenance is less?

Thanks to the successful surgery and recovery, Pujara went on to make a remarkable comeback — eventually becoming one of India’s most reliable Test cricketers.

The revelation highlights a lesser-known side of Shah Rukh Khan — not just as a cricket franchise owner, but as someone who, both on and off screen, looks out for people when they need it most.

Meanwhile, in sports news, MS Dhoni fans have reason to celebrate. The Chennai Super Kings captain has confirmed that he will be available for the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), putting an end to ongoing speculation about his retirement.

Every year before the IPL season, rumours about Dhoni’s possible farewell take over social media, with fans wondering if the next match at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium will be his last. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has now confirmed that the 44-year-old legend isn’t ready to say goodbye yet.

“MS has told us that he will be available for the next season,” Viswanathan told Cricbuzz, dismissing all retirement buzz.

Dhoni, who has led CSK to five IPL titles, continues to be the emotional heartbeat of the franchise. Even after stepping back from international cricket, his presence in the league remains one of the biggest attractions for fans — especially in Chennai, where every game turns into a celebration of “Thala.”

Shah Rukh KhanIPL NewsIpl
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWhen Shah Rukh Khan went the extra mile for Cheteshwar Pujara during his IPL days
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.