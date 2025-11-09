When Shah Rukh Khan went the extra mile for Cheteshwar Pujara during his IPL days

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), once played an unexpected but pivotal role in helping Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara recover from a career-threatening injury.

In The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife, Pujara’s wife Puja Pujara revealed that the actor went out of his way to ensure the batter received the best possible medical care after a serious knee injury during his stint with KKR in the 2010 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

At the time, Pujara had just joined the franchise but never made it to the playing XI after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) — an injury that can derail even the most promising athletic careers.

Puja Pujara reveals “Destiny impelled him to dash heedlessly to a ball for a catch that was never there; and the result: a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, an impending surgery and a temporarily halted cricketing career — all without playing a single game for KKR,” Puja Pujara wrote.

According to her, Shah Rukh Khan personally assured the family that Pujara’s future was bright and arranged for his surgery in Cape Town, South Africa. The franchise also took care of logistics — including passports, visas and travel — even flying Pujara’s father to accompany him.

“Shah Rukh also told me that Chintu had a great future ahead of him and should have the best available medical treatment,” Pujara’s father recalled in the book. “When he realised I was worried about the absence of a support system in South Africa, he offered to fly down any family members I wanted with me.”

A KKR representative reportedly added, “We’ll also fly down anyone you want for the surgery. We’ll pay them here so that you have your own people around you.”

Thanks to the successful surgery and recovery, Pujara went on to make a remarkable comeback — eventually becoming one of India’s most reliable Test cricketers.

The revelation highlights a lesser-known side of Shah Rukh Khan — not just as a cricket franchise owner, but as someone who, both on and off screen, looks out for people when they need it most.

