"No sir, never when you have that guy (MS Dhoni) in the middle," he told Manjrekar. "You have to respect that guy and know what he can do in the middle. Everyone was involved and the match is not over till the last ball. I do a lot of planning, research, and sit down with the data team but a lot of calls have to be taken inside the ground looking at who is bowling well at what point. I only played two balls but I'm drained as if I have scored a hundred. A lot of thoughts are going around," Samson added.