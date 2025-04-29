When Vaibhav Suryavanshi met Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni! What was Indian legends’ first impression of youngest IPL sensation?

The whole world is talking about Vaibhav Suryavanshi at the moment after the 14-year-old from Samastipur in Bihar became the youngest centurion in the history of T20 cricket. Replacing an injured Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals smashed a 35-ball hundred to become the youngest centurion in Indian Premier League (IPL) and helped his team arrest the five-match winless streak in this edition.

Despite being so young, Suryavanshi possesses a calm and matured mindset along with an attacking approach. Following a historic night in the history of cricket, Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder recalled Suryavanshi's meeting with living legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Suryavanshi's first meeting with Dhoni came March 30 in Guwahati which Rajasthan Royals won by six runs. Recalling their meeting, Bhinder disclosed Dhoni's exact lines for Suryavanshi.

“Yes, he met Dhoni the last game we played in Guwahati. So he met Mahi. He will again meet him in our reverse fixture against CSK. MS Dhoni also praised him a lot, he said 'ok, you got the baby in your team. The baby is showing the great shots like a matured player," Bhinder told Sports Today. The duo will once again meet on May 12 in Chennai.

What happened when Suryavanshi met Kohli? Like every other cricketer, Suryavanshi is a big fan of Virat Kohli. The duo met twice when Rajasthan Royals faced Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) with the latter on both occasions. In fact, Suryavanshi scored 16 runs against RCB at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

