When Virat Kohli blocked Glenn Maxwell on Instagram: RCB all-rounder reveals hilarious 2017 incident

Glenn Maxwell shares a great bond with Virat Kohli, both on and off the field. The duo share the same dressing at Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL.

Written By Koushik Paul
Updated29 Oct 2024, 01:13 PM IST
When Virat Kohli blocked Glenn Maxwell on Instagram: RCB all-rounder reveals hilarious 2017 incident
When Virat Kohli blocked Glenn Maxwell on Instagram: RCB all-rounder reveals hilarious 2017 incident(X)

The camaraderie between Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, both on and off the field is there for everyone to see. But, would you believe the former India captain once blocked the Australian hard-hitting all-rounder? In a stunning revelation, Maxwell, who plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) alongside Kohli in the Indian Premier League (IPL), stated that the Indian star batter had actually blocked him in 2017.

The incident dates back to when Australia toured India for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) seven years back. Both teams came to Ranchi for the third Test with the scoreline reading 1-1. On the opening day of the Ranchi Test, Kohli hurt his shoulder while fielding.

Also Read | WATCH | Virat Kohli in utter disbelief after getting dismissed cheaply

However, Maxwell made fun of Kohli by imitating the then-Indian skipper and clutched his right shoulder during Australia’s fielding. This angered Kohli. “When I knew that I was going to RCB, Virat was the first guy to message me and welcome me to the team,” Maxwell said on the LiSTNR Sport podcast.

“When I turned up for the pre-IPL training camp, we obviously got chatting and spent a fair bit of time training together as you do. So I go to his social. media, follow him. Didn't even think about it before that. Never really crossed my mind. I was like 'I can’t find him,” he added

Maxwell had no idea why he couldn't find Kohli on Instagram until one of his RCB teammates suggested he might have been blocked. “I'm sure he's on social media somewhere so I didn't think anything of it. Not really that maybe he wasn't savvy with Instagram.

Also Read | Kohli bursts anger on water box after getting out in 2nd Test against NZ | Watch

“Didn't really understand why he wasn't coming up and then someone mentioned that he might have blocked you. That is the only way you’re not able to find him. I was like surely not," added the Australian superstar.

How did the ice break between Kohli & Maxwell? 

For the unknown, it was Kohli who wanted Maxwell in RCB as the franchise shelled out a whopping 14.25 crore on the Australian all-rounder just before IPL 2021. With the addition of Maxwell, RCB turned into the most destructive batting units of that time with Kohli and AB de Villiers already in the line-up. 

Maxwell didn’t disappoint Kohli. The right-hander pummeled 513, 310 and 400 runs in the 2021, 2022 and 2023 seasons of IPL respectively for RCB. Meanwhile, it was Maxwell who confronted Kohli with the most difficult question. 

“Then I went and asked him 'Have you blocked me on Instagram?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah probably. It was when you mocked me during that Test match. I think I got the sh*** and decided to block you. I was like ‘yeah, that's fair enough’. So yeah, he ended up unblocking me, and we became great friends after that,” said Maxwell.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 01:13 PM IST
Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWhen Virat Kohli blocked Glenn Maxwell on Instagram: RCB all-rounder reveals hilarious 2017 incident

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    142.65
    01:14 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -4.45 (-3.03%)

    Federal Bank share price

    199.70
    01:14 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    15 (8.12%)

    Tata Motors share price

    840.45
    01:14 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -38.25 (-4.35%)

    Tata Steel share price

    147.25
    01:14 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -2.2 (-1.47%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,630.65
    01:06 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    1077.75 (12.6%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    252.90
    01:06 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    6.5 (2.64%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    344.65
    01:06 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -28.1 (-7.54%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    325.25
    01:03 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -20.45 (-5.92%)

    Ksb share price

    785.55
    01:05 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -46.35 (-5.57%)

    KPIT Technologies share price

    1,312.30
    01:06 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -71.5 (-5.17%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    312.60
    01:06 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    25.1 (8.73%)

    Federal Bank share price

    199.85
    01:06 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    15.15 (8.2%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    549.60
    01:05 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    35.3 (6.86%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,173.25
    01:00 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    70.35 (6.38%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

        HomeMarketsPremiumCricketMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.