Punjab Kings owner and actor Preity Zinta has revealed the habits she likes about former RCB captain Virat Kohli. She said that apart from his on-field aggression, Kohli's love for his family and his dance moves have won her over since he came to the IPL.

Replying to a post on X asking about the things she likes about Virat Kohli, Zinta wrote, “I love his on-field aggression and his will to win ! I also love the way he loves family & his dance moves. I used to see a lot of his dance moves when he first came to the IPL."

The actor also responded to a post by a fan asking if MS Dhoni can become a part of the Punjab Kings team to which Zinta replied, "Everyone wants him and everyone is his fan including me. Yesterday was bittersweet....."

Virat Kohli during IPL 2024:

Virat Kohli has been in fine form in this season of the IPL, having scored 542 runs in 11 matches at an average of 67.756 and a strike rate of 148. Additionally, the veteran batter has hit four half centuries and a century during this time period.

The 35 year old is also a part of India's squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup to be held in the United States and West Indies.However, it remains a question if Kohli will be batting at the top alongside Rohit Sharma or take the number 3 position.

Preity Zinta praises Shah Rukh Khan:

Zinta also had a few words of praise for her ex-co star Shah Rukh Khan, calling him a powerhouse of talent and most generous actor to work with.

She wrote, "Srk is a powerhouse of talent, and one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se."

