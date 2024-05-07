‘When Virat Kohli came to IPL…’: PBKS owner Preity Zinta shares admiration for RCB batter
Preity Zinta admires Virat Kohli's on-field aggression, love for family, and dance moves since his IPL debut. She also expresses her admiration for MS Dhoni and calls him a fan favorite. Virat Kohli is in top form in IPL 2024, scoring 542 runs in 11 matches.
Punjab Kings owner and actor Preity Zinta has revealed the habits she likes about former RCB captain Virat Kohli. She said that apart from his on-field aggression, Kohli's love for his family and his dance moves have won her over since he came to the IPL.
