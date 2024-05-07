Hello User
'When Virat Kohli came to IPL…': PBKS owner Preity Zinta shares admiration for RCB batter

‘When Virat Kohli came to IPL…’: PBKS owner Preity Zinta shares admiration for RCB batter

Livemint

Preity Zinta admires Virat Kohli's on-field aggression, love for family, and dance moves since his IPL debut. She also expresses her admiration for MS Dhoni and calls him a fan favorite. Virat Kohli is in top form in IPL 2024, scoring 542 runs in 11 matches.

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates the dismissal of Gujrat Titans batter Shahrukh Khan run out by him during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujrat Titans, at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Punjab Kings owner and actor Preity Zinta has revealed the habits she likes about former RCB captain Virat Kohli. She said that apart from his on-field aggression, Kohli's love for his family and his dance moves have won her over since he came to the IPL.

Replying to a post on X asking about the things she likes about Virat Kohli, Zinta wrote, “I love his on-field aggression and his will to win ! I also love the way he loves family & his dance moves. I used to see a lot of his dance moves when he first came to the IPL."

The actor also responded to a post by a fan asking if MS Dhoni can become a part of the Punjab Kings team to which Zinta replied, "Everyone wants him and everyone is his fan including me. Yesterday was bittersweet....."

Virat Kohli during IPL 2024:

Virat Kohli has been in fine form in this season of the IPL, having scored 542 runs in 11 matches at an average of 67.756 and a strike rate of 148. Additionally, the veteran batter has hit four half centuries and a century during this time period.

The 35 year old is also a part of India's squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup to be held in the United States and West Indies.However, it remains a question if Kohli will be batting at the top alongside Rohit Sharma or take the number 3 position.

Preity Zinta praises Shah Rukh Khan:

Zinta also had a few words of praise for her ex-co star Shah Rukh Khan, calling him a powerhouse of talent and most generous actor to work with.

She wrote, "Srk is a powerhouse of talent, and one of the most generous & fun actors to work with. He always keeps his co-star on their toes & is very entertaining & competitive. I learned a lot from him in Dil Se."

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint.
