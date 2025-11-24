When was India last asked to follow-on in Test cricket? How many matches have India won after being followed-on?

The Indian team suffered a middle-order collapse in Guwahati on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa to be all out for 201 in reply to the visitor's first innings total of 489. With a lead of 288 runs, South Africa had the option of asking India to follow-on but skipper Temba Bavuma chose to bat again, thus setting the home side a target to chase.

With just little over two days remaining in this Test match, the Rishabh Pant-led side face the challenge of bundling out the opposition as quickly as possible and then chase down the target. Things appear tough for the Indian team considering the fact they were all out in a single day.

Had India been asked to follow on, it would have been host's first in 14 years overall and first in 15 on home soil. The last time India were asked to follow-on in Test cricket was in 2011 during their tour of England at The Oval. India had lost that match by an innings and eight runs.

Since then, India have played more than 100 Tests without a follow-on. At home, the last time India were asked to follow-on was in 2010 against South Africa in Nagpur. India lost that game by an innings and six runs.

List of Tests India were asked to follow-on (with results)

Result Margin Opposition Ground Start Date draw - England Eden Gardens 5 Jan 1934 lost 9 wickets England The Oval 15 Aug 1936 lost inns & 226 runs Australia Brisbane 28 Nov 1947 lost inns & 16 runs Australia Adelaide 23 Jan 1948 lost inns & 177 runs Australia Melbourne 6 Feb 1948 draw - West Indies Delhi 10 Nov 1948 draw - West Indies Brabourne 9 Dec 1948 lost inns & 193 runs West Indies Chennai 27 Jan 1949 lost inns & 207 runs England Manchester 17 Jul 1952 lost inns & 336 runs West Indies Eden Gardens 31 Dec 1958 lost inns & 59 runs England Nottingham 4 Jun 1959 lost inns & 55 runs Australia Chennai 13 Jan 1960 lost 7 wickets West Indies Port of Spain 4 Apr 1962 draw - England Kanpur 15 Feb 1964 draw - New Zealand Brabourne 12 Mar 1965 lost inns & 45 runs West Indies Eden Gardens 31 Dec 1966 lost 6 wickets England Leeds 8 Jun 1967 lost 6 wickets New Zealand Christchurch 22 Feb 1968 lost inns & 285 runs England Lord's 20 Jun 1974 lost inns & 25 runs England Delhi 17 Dec 1976 lost inns & 83 runs England Birmingham 12 Jul 1979 lost 7 wickets England Lord's 10 Jun 1982 lost inns & 119 runs Pakistan Hyderabad 14 Jan 1983 lost inns & 83 runs West Indies Kanpur 21 Oct 1983 draw - Pakistan Lahore 17 Oct 1984 lost 10 wickets New Zealand Christchurch 2 Feb 1990 won 171 runs Australia Eden Gardens 11 Mar 2001 draw - New Zealand Mohali 16 Oct 2003 lost inns & 239 runs Sri Lanka Colombo 23 Jul 2008 draw - New Zealand Napier 26 Mar 2009 lost inns & 6 runs South Africa Nagpur 6 Feb 2010 lost 10 wickets Sri Lanka Galle 18 Jul 2010 lost inns & 8 runs England The Oval 18 Aug 2011

On Indian soil, the Indian team were asked to follow-on thrice - against Australia (2001), New Zealand (2003) and South Africa (2010). Overall, in 33 matches where India have been asked to follow-on, India managed a win only once in 2001 against Australia.