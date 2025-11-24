When was India last asked to follow-on in Test cricket? How many matches have India won after being followed-on?

In Test cricket, the Indian team have been asked to follow-on on 33 occasions, out of which they managed to win only once in 2001. South Africa had the option of asking India to follow-on in the second Test in Guwahati, but chose to bat again at the Barsapara Stadium. 

Koushik Paul
Updated24 Nov 2025, 04:34 PM IST
India's KL Rahul (R) and captain Rishabh Pant walk back to the pavilion at the end of the third day of the second Test against South Africa.
India's KL Rahul (R) and captain Rishabh Pant walk back to the pavilion at the end of the third day of the second Test against South Africa. (AFP)

The Indian team suffered a middle-order collapse in Guwahati on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa to be all out for 201 in reply to the visitor's first innings total of 489. With a lead of 288 runs, South Africa had the option of asking India to follow-on but skipper Temba Bavuma chose to bat again, thus setting the home side a target to chase.

With just little over two days remaining in this Test match, the Rishabh Pant-led side face the challenge of bundling out the opposition as quickly as possible and then chase down the target. Things appear tough for the Indian team considering the fact they were all out in a single day.

Also Read | ‘Tried to be travis head but ended…travis tail’ - Fans troll Pant in Guwahati

Had India been asked to follow on, it would have been host's first in 14 years overall and first in 15 on home soil. The last time India were asked to follow-on in Test cricket was in 2011 during their tour of England at The Oval. India had lost that match by an innings and eight runs.

Since then, India have played more than 100 Tests without a follow-on. At home, the last time India were asked to follow-on was in 2010 against South Africa in Nagpur. India lost that game by an innings and six runs.

Also Read | IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 3: Marco Jansen breathes fire in Guwahati

List of Tests India were asked to follow-on (with results)

ResultMarginOppositionGroundStart Date
draw-EnglandEden Gardens5 Jan 1934
lost9 wicketsEnglandThe Oval15 Aug 1936
lostinns & 226 runsAustraliaBrisbane28 Nov 1947
lostinns & 16 runsAustraliaAdelaide23 Jan 1948
lostinns & 177 runsAustraliaMelbourne6 Feb 1948
draw-West IndiesDelhi10 Nov 1948
draw-West IndiesBrabourne9 Dec 1948
lostinns & 193 runsWest IndiesChennai27 Jan 1949
lostinns & 207 runsEnglandManchester17 Jul 1952
lostinns & 336 runsWest IndiesEden Gardens31 Dec 1958
lostinns & 59 runsEnglandNottingham4 Jun 1959
lostinns & 55 runsAustraliaChennai13 Jan 1960
lost7 wicketsWest IndiesPort of Spain4 Apr 1962
draw-EnglandKanpur15 Feb 1964
draw-New ZealandBrabourne12 Mar 1965
lostinns & 45 runsWest IndiesEden Gardens31 Dec 1966
lost6 wicketsEnglandLeeds8 Jun 1967
lost6 wicketsNew ZealandChristchurch22 Feb 1968
lostinns & 285 runsEnglandLord's20 Jun 1974
lostinns & 25 runsEnglandDelhi17 Dec 1976
lostinns & 83 runsEnglandBirmingham12 Jul 1979
lost7 wicketsEnglandLord's10 Jun 1982
lostinns & 119 runsPakistanHyderabad14 Jan 1983
lostinns & 83 runsWest IndiesKanpur21 Oct 1983
draw-PakistanLahore17 Oct 1984
lost10 wicketsNew ZealandChristchurch2 Feb 1990
won171 runsAustraliaEden Gardens11 Mar 2001
draw-New ZealandMohali16 Oct 2003
lostinns & 239 runsSri LankaColombo23 Jul 2008
draw-New ZealandNapier26 Mar 2009
lostinns & 6 runsSouth AfricaNagpur6 Feb 2010
lost10 wicketsSri LankaGalle18 Jul 2010
lostinns & 8 runsEnglandThe Oval18 Aug 2011

On Indian soil, the Indian team were asked to follow-on thrice - against Australia (2001), New Zealand (2003) and South Africa (2010). Overall, in 33 matches where India have been asked to follow-on, India managed a win only once in 2001 against Australia.

Also Read | ‘Rishabh wasn't considered as he…’ - Truth revealed behind why Rahul was chosen

What is follow-on in Test cricket?

A follow-on in a Test match takes place when the captain of the team, with a lead of at least 200 runs in the first innings asked the opposition team to bat again rather than batting their own second innings. This forces the trailing team to bat on back-to-back innings in a Test match. A follow-on is a part of a strategic choice by the leading team captain.

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWhen was India last asked to follow-on in Test cricket? How many matches have India won after being followed-on?
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.