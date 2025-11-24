When was India last asked to follow-on in Test cricket? How many matches have India won after being followed-on?

The Indian team suffered a middle-order collapse in Guwahati on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa to be all out for 201 in reply to the visitor's first innings total of 489. With a lead of 288 runs, South Africa had the option of asking India to follow-on but skipper Temba Bavuma chose to bat again, thus setting the home side a target to chase.
With just little over two days remaining in this Test match, the Rishabh Pant-led side face the challenge of bundling out the opposition as quickly as possible and then chase down the target. Things appear tough for the Indian team considering the fact they were all out in a single day.
Had India been asked to follow on, it would have been host's first in 14 years overall and first in 15 on home soil. The last time India were asked to follow-on in Test cricket was in 2011 during their tour of England at The Oval. India had lost that match by an innings and eight runs.
Since then, India have played more than 100 Tests without a follow-on. At home, the last time India were asked to follow-on was in 2010 against South Africa in Nagpur. India lost that game by an innings and six runs.
|Result
|Margin
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|draw
|-
|England
|Eden Gardens
|5 Jan 1934
|lost
|9 wickets
|England
|The Oval
|15 Aug 1936
|lost
|inns & 226 runs
|Australia
|Brisbane
|28 Nov 1947
|lost
|inns & 16 runs
|Australia
|Adelaide
|23 Jan 1948
|lost
|inns & 177 runs
|Australia
|Melbourne
|6 Feb 1948
|draw
|-
|West Indies
|Delhi
|10 Nov 1948
|draw
|-
|West Indies
|Brabourne
|9 Dec 1948
|lost
|inns & 193 runs
|West Indies
|Chennai
|27 Jan 1949
|lost
|inns & 207 runs
|England
|Manchester
|17 Jul 1952
|lost
|inns & 336 runs
|West Indies
|Eden Gardens
|31 Dec 1958
|lost
|inns & 59 runs
|England
|Nottingham
|4 Jun 1959
|lost
|inns & 55 runs
|Australia
|Chennai
|13 Jan 1960
|lost
|7 wickets
|West Indies
|Port of Spain
|4 Apr 1962
|draw
|-
|England
|Kanpur
|15 Feb 1964
|draw
|-
|New Zealand
|Brabourne
|12 Mar 1965
|lost
|inns & 45 runs
|West Indies
|Eden Gardens
|31 Dec 1966
|lost
|6 wickets
|England
|Leeds
|8 Jun 1967
|lost
|6 wickets
|New Zealand
|Christchurch
|22 Feb 1968
|lost
|inns & 285 runs
|England
|Lord's
|20 Jun 1974
|lost
|inns & 25 runs
|England
|Delhi
|17 Dec 1976
|lost
|inns & 83 runs
|England
|Birmingham
|12 Jul 1979
|lost
|7 wickets
|England
|Lord's
|10 Jun 1982
|lost
|inns & 119 runs
|Pakistan
|Hyderabad
|14 Jan 1983
|lost
|inns & 83 runs
|West Indies
|Kanpur
|21 Oct 1983
|draw
|-
|Pakistan
|Lahore
|17 Oct 1984
|lost
|10 wickets
|New Zealand
|Christchurch
|2 Feb 1990
|won
|171 runs
|Australia
|Eden Gardens
|11 Mar 2001
|draw
|-
|New Zealand
|Mohali
|16 Oct 2003
|lost
|inns & 239 runs
|Sri Lanka
|Colombo
|23 Jul 2008
|draw
|-
|New Zealand
|Napier
|26 Mar 2009
|lost
|inns & 6 runs
|South Africa
|Nagpur
|6 Feb 2010
|lost
|10 wickets
|Sri Lanka
|Galle
|18 Jul 2010
|lost
|inns & 8 runs
|England
|The Oval
|18 Aug 2011
On Indian soil, the Indian team were asked to follow-on thrice - against Australia (2001), New Zealand (2003) and South Africa (2010). Overall, in 33 matches where India have been asked to follow-on, India managed a win only once in 2001 against Australia.
A follow-on in a Test match takes place when the captain of the team, with a lead of at least 200 runs in the first innings asked the opposition team to bat again rather than batting their own second innings. This forces the trailing team to bat on back-to-back innings in a Test match. A follow-on is a part of a strategic choice by the leading team captain.