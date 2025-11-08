When & where to watch New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I in India? NZ vs WI predicted playing XIs, live streaming, more

With the series locked at 1-1, New Zealand and West Indies will aim to take the lead in the five-match series when they face for the third time in the series at the Saxton Oval in Nelson on Sunday. The Men in Maroon started the series with a seven-run win over the hosts before the Black Caps restored parity with a three-run victory.

In the second game, New Zealand rode on a 28-ball 78 from Mark Chapman to power the hosts to 207/5 in their stipulated 20 overs. In reply, Rovman Powell did give New Zealand a scare with a 16-ball 45 but the visitors fell short by three runs. For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner took three wickets each to play a part in the victory.

New Zealand vs West Indies head-to-head in T20Is In the shortest format, New Zealand enjoy a 11-6 head-to-head record in 22 matches. Three matches ended in a tie while two games did not produce a result.

NZ vs WI 3rd T20I pitch report The Saxton Oval in Nelson has so far hosted just three men's T20Is with the teams batting first winning all three games. As far as New Zealand are concerned, they won two and lost one. The pitch at the Saxton Oval has always been a paradise for batters. The boundaries aren't big enough a the venue and the batters will love the ball coming onto the bat. Change of pace is the only option for bowlers.

NZ vs WI 3rd T20I match details Date: November 9

Time: 5:45 AM IST

Venue: Saxton Oval, Nelson

When and where to watch NZ vs WI 3rd T20I? Sony Sports is the official broadcaster of West Indies' tour of New Zealand in India. The New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in India. Live streaming of NZ vs WI 3rd T20I will be available on Sony LIV app and website.

New Zealand vs West Indies 3rd T20I predicted XIs New Zealand: Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Daryll Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Ish Sodhi, Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Ackeem Auguste, Shai Hope (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales