When & where to watch T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up games: List of matches to be live streamed country-wise & more details

A total of 16 T20 World Cup 2026 games will be played across four cities - three in India and one in Sri Lanka. On the first day, Afghanistan comfortably defeated Scotland while India A got better of United States of America (USA). Italy defeated Canada in the final match of the day.

With less than a week to start for the T20 World Cup 2026, the teams are already in action in the warm-up fixtures which got underway on February 2 in India and Sri Lanka. A total of 16 warm-up games will be played across four cities - Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru (in India) and Colombo (in Sri Lanka). The T20 World Cup 2026 starts on February 7.

Both the ground of BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai and Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the warm-up fixtures while the SSC Cricket Ground, R. Premadasa Stadium, and Colombo Cricket Club Ground will play hosts to the matches on the Lankan soil.

On the first day, Afghanistan comfortably defeated last-minute entrants Scotland while India A got better of United States of America (USA). Surprisingly, Italy defeated Canada in the final match of the day. Notably, Scotland were the last-minute entrants in the T20 World Cup 2026 after Bangladesh were removed after they refused to play on Indian soil.

CountryList of matches to be streamed/telecast live
IndiaThe India v South Africa clash will be available live on Star Sports channels and Jio Hotstar (live streaming). Jio Hotstar will also live stream the matches - Afghanistan v Scotland, UAE v India ‘A’, Canada v Italy, Nepal v UAE, Afghanistan v West Indies, Pakistan v Ireland, Nepal v Canada, New Zealand v USA, Italy v UAE, and Namibia v India ‘A’. 
Sri LankaThePapare and Dialog Play will televise and live stream the matches featuring Afghanistan v Scotland, UAE v India ‘A’, Canada v Italy, Nepal v UAE, Afghanistan v West Indies, Pakistan v Ireland, Nepal v Canada, New Zealand v USA, Italy v UAE, and Namibia v India ‘A’.
PakistanMyco, Tamasha, Tapmad, and ARY Zapp will televise and live stream all the warm-up matches of T20 World Cup 2026. 
AfghanistanAF Sports will live telecast Afghanistan v Scotland and Afghanistan v West Indies matches. 
BangladeshTSM via Rabbithole will live stream all the warm-up matches of T20 World Cup 2026.
North AmericaAll warm-up matches of T20 World Cup 2026 will be available live on Willow.
Middle East and North AfricaE& will live telecast/stream the matches feauturing USA v India, Nepal v UAE, Pakistan v Ireland, India v South Africa, New Zealand v USA, and Namibia v India ‘A’. All other matches will be available on ICC.tv.
United KingdomSky Sports will live telecast India v South Africa, Afghanistan v Scotland, and Pakistan v Ireland matches. The rest of the games will be available on ICC.tv.
Sub-Saharan AfricaBaring the Afghanistan v Scotland (available on ICC.tv) clash, SuperSport will live telecast the rest of the games. 
New ZealandSky TV NZ will live telecast the India v South Africa and New Zealand v USA clash. The rest of the games will be streamed live on ICC.tv.

A total of 20 teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 8 stage. In the Super 8 stage, eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two from each of the Super 8 groups will advance to the semifinals. The T20 World Cup 2026 final is scheduled for March 8.

T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up schedule

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
February 2Afghanistan vs ScotlandBengaluru (CoE)3 PM
February 2India A vs USANavi Mumbai5 PM
February 2Canada vs ItalyChennai7 PM
February 3Sri Lanka A vs OmanColombo1 PM
February 3Netherlands vs ZimbabweColombo3 PM
February 3Nepal vs UAEChennai5 PM
February 4India vs South AfricaNavi Mumbai7 PM
February 4Pakistan vs IrelandColombo5 PM
February 4Namibia vs ScotlandBengaluru (CoE)1 PM
February 4Afghanistan vs West IndiesBengaluru (CoE)3 PM
February 5Oman vs ZimbabweColombo1 PM
February 5Canada vs NepalChennai3 PM
February 5Australia vs NetherlandsColombo5 PM
February 5New Zealand vs USANavi Mumbai7 PM
February 6India A vs NamibiaBengaluru5 PM
February 6Italy vs UAEChennai3 PM
