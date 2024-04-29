When will India announce T20 World Cup squad?

When will India announce T20 World Cup 2024 squad? Suspense intensifies as BCCI takes time to reveal Final 15
With the deadline approaching soon, Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar are preparing to unveil the T20 World Cup 2024 squad. Speculation surrounds a number of players' inclusion.
May 1 is the deadline to announce India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad. As the date gets closer, there's more talk about who will be in India's team for the prestigious tournament starting on June 2. Technically, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has just a couple of days to declare the final 15 of the squad.