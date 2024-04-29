May 1 is the deadline to announce India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad. As the date gets closer, there's more talk about who will be in India's team for the prestigious tournament starting on June 2. Technically, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has just a couple of days to declare the final 15 of the squad.

Meanwhile, many former cricketers have given their two cents about whom the BCCI should pick for the upcoming tournament. Irfan Pathan believes India must have five good bowlers. He prefers having two wrist spinners like Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav in the team.

He doesn't think Yuzvendra Chahal should be picked just for his IPL performance, as fielding skills are also important. He believes Jasprit Bumrah is the only bowler who should definitely be in the team.

Most of the team has already been decided, as per PTI sources, with only a few positions left to discuss. There will likely be no big surprises, but the selectors and team managers need to check if Hardik Pandya is fit to bowl. There have been speculations about the selection of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul as well.

"Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are likely to get selected for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 squad as wicketkeepers. Shivam Dube is also likely to get picked in the squad," a BCCI selection committee source told ANI.

When will India announce T20 World Cup squad?

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Rohit Sharma will have an informal discussion in Delhi about who might be in the 15-person team for the T20 World Cup in the Americas, PTI reported on April 27.

The official announcement might happen in Mumbai on May 1, the last day set by the ICC for such announcements.

