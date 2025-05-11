When will IPL 2025 resume? Will BCCI stick to South India plan after India-Pakistan ceasefire? What we know so far

BCCI has confirmed that it will hold a meeting today to discuss the possible options for the resumption of the IPL 2025 following the ceasefire announcement between India and Pakistan on Saturday. Notably, the BCCI had earlier announced a one-week suspension of the cash-rich league as hostilities with Pakistan escalated in the wake of the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor.

After the ceasefire announcement by the Indian government, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said, "With the new development of a ceasefire, the BCCI, IPL Governing Council, office bearers, and officials will meet tomorrow to discuss the situation.”

“We will review the tournament schedule and determine the best possible way to complete it. All aspects, including venues, which were originally decided during the time of conflict will be reconsidered…A final decision will be taken shortly,” the BCCI functionary added.

'Give us some time…' says Shukla: On the possibility of hosting IPL 2025's remaining matches in South Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bangalore, Shukla said, “That was an option when the war was going on, the South Indian option. There are many options which are being discussed, but just now the ceasefire has been announced. Give some time to us, and we will discuss with other office bearers and governing officials, only then the decision will be taken.”

Earlier reports had suggested that the Indian cricket board was keen to hold the IPL in May, given that the Indian team is due to tour England in July for a five-match Test series. Additionally, conducting the tournament in August or September would mean that it would clash with either The Hundred (putting the availability of English players in doubt) or the Caribbean Premier League (putting the availability of West Indian players in doubt).