When will Jasprit Bumrah be available for IPL? Report reveals return date as Mumbai Indians bowler cautious on return

India’s and Mumbai Indians’ Jasprit Bumrah is inching closer to a return to competitive cricket action as the fast bowler is nearing his final round of fitness tests at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, according to a report by ESPNcricinfo. The report states that Bumrah will definitely miss MI’s fixture at Lucknow Super Giants but may potentially return for the home fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, scheduled for April 7.

The ESPNcricinfo report further stated that Bumrah has been “building his bowling workload in recent weeks at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and is understood to be close to taking the final round of fitness tests. Only after he gets the all-clear from the BCCI medical team can Bumrah link up with MI and play in the IPL.”

The right arm pacer has been out of cricketing action since January 4, when he withdrew on Day 2 of the final Border Gavaskar Trophy Test match in Sydney with a stress-related discomfort in his lower back. He missed India’s successful ICC Champions Trophy and the beginning of the Indian Premier League season for Mumbai Indians.

India tour of England The report states that the fast bowler is cautious about making a return to the field as he would not like to miss India’s tour of England, which begins on June 28, 2025. Bumrah, who has been in rehab ever since the injury in the Australia tour, was expected to be back for MI’s games in April, according to head coach Mahela Jayawardene who said so on March 19. However, that date was pushed further as the bowler himself was careful about his return to action.

