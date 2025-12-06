When will Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play next after IND vs SA 3rd ODI? Check India's complete one-day schedule in 2026

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have played their final international game for India in 2025 during Men in Blue triumphant return in the third and final ODI against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Having already retired from Tests and T20Is, the two former India skippers only play in the 50-over format, with an eye on the 2027 ODI World Cup.

The duo's white-ball cricket in 2025 started with the home series against England. Post that, Rohit and Virat played a crucial role during India's triumphant campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai.

It was a seven-month gap from international cricket for the duo before Rohit and Virat made a comeback in Australia, which India lost 1-2. Carrying on the momentum from Australia, Rohit and Virat didn't disappoint against South Africa.

While Kohli scored two back-to-back hundreds and a half-century, Rohit had to be content with two fifty-plus scores. With this series, it's all over for Rohit and Virat in 2025. India will now play five T20Is against the Proteas to finish the year.

Why 2026 is important for India & Rohit-Virat? 2026 is important for the Indian men's cricket. Not because the country is jointly hosting the T20 World Cup, but the ODIs played next year will build up for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. 2026 is important for Virat and Rohit too.

India will play a total of 18 more games in 2026 before the mega event, the countdown of which starts against New Zealand in January. India will play three ODIs against the Kiwis.

Then the Indian team will host Afghanistan for he same number of ODIs in June before flying away to England the next month for another three matches. In September-October India host West Indies for three ODIs.

The Men in Blue will cap off their preparation with an away and home series against New Zealand and Sri Lanka respectively, consisting of three matches each. India's ODI schedule for 2027 is yet to be finalised with the World Cup tentatively scheduled in October and November.

India's full ODI schedule in 2026