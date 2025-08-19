Where does Shubman Gill fit in India's Asia Cup 2025 playing XI? BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar says ‘It depends on…’

India have recalled Shubman Gill in the T20I squad for the Asia Cup 2025 after more than a year, following the right-hander's brilliant run with the bat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and in the Tests against England recently. With 650 runs in 15 matches as Gujarat Titans captain in IPL 2025 and 754 runs as India captain in England Tests, Gill's selection in the Indian team for the Asia Cup 2025 was a no brainer.

However, the biggest question is where does the Indian Test skipper play in the XI? The opening slot is already occupied with Abhishek Sharma and Sansju Samson doing wonders at the top of the order, there is a possibility that Gill might play at no.3, like he has been doing in ODIs.

BCCI chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, meanwhile played safe when asked about Gill's batting position. "It depends on the captain, management. When we reach Dubai and see the conditions, they will take the call," said Agarkar on Tuesday at the press conference at the BCCI office in Mumbai.

Abundance of T20 talent cost Shreyas Iyer a spot Another prominent name missing in the line-up was Shreyas Iyer, who led his IPL teams to back-to-back IPL finals. While Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders won IPL 2024, the right-hander guided Punjab Kings to a runners-up finish earlier this year.

Speaking on Iyer snub, Agarkar blamed on the abundance of T20 talent that made it difficult to accommodate Iyer. "We have got some serious options in T20 squad...sometimes not the easiest squad to pick but good headache to have," Agarkar said on Iyer.