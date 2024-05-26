Where is Hardik Pandya? Mumbai Indians captain goes ‘missing’ amid divorce rumours with wife Natasa Stankovic
Hardik Pandya's absence from the Indian cricket team's USA trip amid divorce rumours with Natasha Stankovic leads to discussions.
There is a massive buzz about Hardik Pandya's rumoured divorce from his wife, Natasha Stankovic. It is also speculated that the Serbian model will claim 70% of the cricketer’s property as part of the legal settlement. Meanwhile, Pandya is nowhere to be seen as the Indian cricket team left for the USA to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.