There is a massive buzz about Hardik Pandya's rumoured divorce from his wife, Natasha Stankovic. It is also speculated that the Serbian model will claim 70% of the cricketer’s property as part of the legal settlement. Meanwhile, Pandya is nowhere to be seen as the Indian cricket team left for the USA to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pandya, who captained Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2024, was not a part of the first batch of cricketers who travelled for the prestigious tournament. Other MI cricketers in the national squad, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Suryakumar Yadav, were seen among the first batch of cricketers flying to the US.

It was expected that MI players would be among the first to fly to the US as Mumbai were eliminated in the league stage of this year’s IPL season. However, Hardik Pandya’s absence is being discussed for a couple of reasons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Hardik Pandya won't lose any property due to divorce; netizens praise Mumbai captain's 'Gujarati Brain' Firstly, Pandya is the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team. Since key names like captain Rohit Sharma, Head Coach Rahul Dravid and batting coach Vikram Rathour departed with the first batch, Pandya was expected to be a part of it.

Secondly, the timing of Pandya’s absence coincides with social media speculations of his rumoured divorce. On Instagram, Natasa wrote "Someone is about to get on the streets" while fans speculated that she would claim 70% of Pandya’s property.

Virat Kohli missing as well Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were eliminated after losing to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Eliminatorwhich left RCB fans heartbroken. Virat Kohli was, however, not a part of the first batch of cricketers leaving for the US. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The RCB batter was also expected to travel in the first batch with his teammate Mohammed Siraj. While Siraj joined Rohit and Rahul, Kohli extended his post-IPL break after the defeat, as per Indian Express.

