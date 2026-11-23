Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has questioned Indian think-tank's decision to go without a speciallist spinner during the first Test against New Zealand. The first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington ended in a draw on Monday after Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips batted for 43 overs to salvage a draw for the home team.

India went into the game with four-man pace attack which had Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj. All-rounder Washington Sundar was the only spinner in the playing XI. Sundar took just a wicket across two innings.

Taking to X, Ganguly lauded India's performance in white-ball and red-ball format in the tour of New Zealand, especially in the batting department, but also pointed out the importance of a speciallist spinner in Tests overseas, especially when the pitches turn flat.

"India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super," Ganguly wrote. “But they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time ..u have to play one in test cricket ..," he said.

The former BCCI president also suggested that Sundar should be looked upon as an all-rounder rather than a speciallist spinner. "Washington can play as an allrounder..@bcci where is Kuldeep or Manav Suthar?” he said.

What Kuldeep, Suthar would have brought? Having a speciallist spinner would have provided captain Shubman more options for wickets on a flat surface where Sundar's finger spin accounted just one wicket in 55 overs, conceding 110 runs in the match. Kuldeep has been India's natural wicket-taker with his ability to extract drift, dip, and sharp turn off the deck.

His deceptive wrong’un also makes for a potent wicket-taking option for any captain. As far as Suthar is concernced, he would have accuracy and subtle variations in pace. In fact, during India's tour of Sri Lanka, Suthar was the standout bowler in two Tests, picking up 16 wickets, including a 10-wicket match haul (4/76 & 6/55) in the first game in Galle.

Kuldeep was initially named in the Indian Test squad that was announced on October 16 for the New Zealand tour. But on November 14, the BCCI issued a statement which stated that Kuldeep has been released from the squad and pacer Gurnoor Brar being added.