Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has questioned Indian think-tank's decision to go without a speciallist spinner during the first Test against New Zealand. The first Test between India and New Zealand in Wellington ended in a draw on Monday after Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips batted for 43 overs to salvage a draw for the home team.

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India went into the game with four-man pace attack which had Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj. All-rounder Washington Sundar was the only spinner in the playing XI. Sundar took just a wicket across two innings.

Taking to X, Ganguly lauded India's performance in white-ball and red-ball format in the tour of New Zealand, especially in the batting department, but also pointed out the importance of a speciallist spinner in Tests overseas, especially when the pitches turn flat.

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"India has been brilliant this series .. white ball and now red ball .. the batting application looked super," Ganguly wrote. “But they must understand to win test matches away a genuine spinner is a must on pitches which get flat with time ..u have to play one in test cricket ..," he said.

The former BCCI president also suggested that Sundar should be looked upon as an all-rounder rather than a speciallist spinner. "Washington can play as an allrounder..@bcci where is Kuldeep or Manav Suthar?” he said.

What Kuldeep, Suthar would have brought? Having a speciallist spinner would have provided captain Shubman more options for wickets on a flat surface where Sundar's finger spin accounted just one wicket in 55 overs, conceding 110 runs in the match. Kuldeep has been India's natural wicket-taker with his ability to extract drift, dip, and sharp turn off the deck.

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His deceptive wrong’un also makes for a potent wicket-taking option for any captain. As far as Suthar is concernced, he would have accuracy and subtle variations in pace. In fact, during India's tour of Sri Lanka, Suthar was the standout bowler in two Tests, picking up 16 wickets, including a 10-wicket match haul (4/76 & 6/55) in the first game in Galle.

Kuldeep was initially named in the Indian Test squad that was announced on October 16 for the New Zealand tour. But on November 14, the BCCI issued a statement which stated that Kuldeep has been released from the squad and pacer Gurnoor Brar being added.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has added Gurnoor Brar to the Indian squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand, starting November 19, 2026 in Wellington. Kuldeep Yadav will be released from the Test squad in order to play the ongoing domestic cricket back in India,” BCCI said in a statement.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in