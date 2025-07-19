'Where is Shubman Gill heading?' - Sanjay Manjrekar pinpoints difference between current Indian captain & Virat Kohli

Shubman Gill seems to be a cool and a calm customer on the field but his ultra-aggressive style at Lord's during the third Test showed the Indian captain will not hold back at the opposition when it requires. At the end of Day 3, Gill was particular in the face of Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett when the English pair tried to waste time, but when it came back to him on the fourth day, he didn't tackle it naturally.

Advertisement

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar took the Lord's incident to pinpoint the difference where Gill lies behind Virat Kohli. “The thing with Virat Kohli was that he would get even more fired up and become a better batter (if things got nasty),” Manjrekar opined on ESPNcricinfo Match Day.

“What disappointed me with Shubman Gill and that is why I was wondering, where is Shubman Gill heading? Because that seemed like it didn't have the right effect on Shubman Gill, the batter,” added Manjrekar, who played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs.

Picking up a fight is one thing but it's completely different when you get it back, something that Kohli used to do with full energy. The 25-year-old Gill is just a three Tests old as a captain and has a long way to go. Although Gill has time and again showcased that captaincy didn't affect his batting, but he still needs to learn the art of fueling the opposition energy into his own batting, something that Kohli was a master at.

Advertisement

'Shubman Gill looked tentative at Lord's' Coming on the back of a double hundred and two centuries, expectation from Gill was on sky high. But he was tentative during his short stay at the crease on both innings at Lord's. Manjrekar, who was a part of the broadcasting team revealed there were some personal attack from the opposition on Gill, which were caught on stump mic.

“He came out looking very tentative and, you know, these days we are privy to the stump mic and we could hear the things being said and there were some personal attacks made,” added Manjrekar, stating Gill didn't handle it well.

"This could be a new experience for Shubman Gill because these days, as you can see, you know, with Indian players, there's mostly a friendly reception from a lot of foreign teams. So this was new territory. And he looked tentative and wasn't up for it," Manjrekar said.