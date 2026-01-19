Where to watch Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20I in India? Get live streaming details & AFG vs WI predicted playing XI

West Indies and Afghanistan face off in a three-match T20I series, starting on Monday in an attempt to finetune their preparations ahead of next month's T20 World Cup 2026. With just less than a month to go for the mega event, the T20I series in Dubai will evaluate both team's bench strengths before the ball gets rolling in the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan are on a four-match winning streak in the shortest format. The Rashid Khan-led side will be looking to continue their momentum. On the other hand, West Indies will use this series to test their depth in the side. The last time West Indies faced Afghanistan, it was during the T20 World Cup 2024, where the Caribbean side won by 104 runs.

AFG vs WI 1st T20I match detail Date: January 19

Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I head-to-head So far, Afghanistan have faced West Indies eight times in T20Is. The Rashid Khan-led side have won thrice against the Caribbean and lost five.

Where to watch AFG vs WI 1st T20I in India? Unfortunately, no television channel has got the broadcast rights of the Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I series in India. But, fans can still watch the Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20I online. Live streaming of AFG vs WI first T20I will be available on FanCode app and website.

Afghanistan vs West Indies live streaming globally Afghanistan: Lemar TV & My Etisalat AFG App

Caribbean: Rush Sports

Bangladesh & Pakistan: Tapmad

Rest of the world: STYX Sports & ACB YouTube channel

Afghanistan vs West Indies pitch report The wicket in Dubai has always been slow as seen in matches previously, meaning it will assist the spinners more than the fast bowlers. With the bounce on the pitch generally uneven, it will be tough for the batters to call the shots as the game progresses. With the dew factor also playing a part, teams winning the toss might opt to bat second on this wicket.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 1st T20I predicted XIs Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Gulbadin Naib Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Md. Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

