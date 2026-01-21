Where to watch Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I on TV & online in India? Live streaming & AFG vs WI predicted XIs

Afghanistan would like to seal the T20I series against West Indies on Wednesday when they face off in the second encounter at the Dubai International Stadium. Against a West Indies side that have come without some of the first-team stars, a full-strength Afghanistan have been dominant with both and ball in the first game.

Batting first, Afghanistan lost both the openers before Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli took the game away with their clean hitting to post a 180-plus total. In reply, the West Indies were never in the chase and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Playing his first match, Quentin Sampson did try his best but lacked support from the other end.

Also Read | AFG vs WI 1st T20I highlights: Afghanistan win by 38 runs in Dubai

With two matches left to fine-tune their T20 World Cup 2026 preparations, both Afghanistan and West Indies would like to test their combinations and bench strength before flying to India and Sri Lanka next month.

AFG vs WI 2nd T20I match details Date: January 21

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I head-to-head Afghanistan have played just nine matches against West Indies so far. While West Indies have won five of them, the Asian side won four games. Notably, Afghanistan are on a five-match winning streak.

Where to watch AFG vs WI 2nd T20I in India? Unfortunately, no television channel in India will telecast the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India. But fans can still watch the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I probable XIs Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Darwish Rasooli, Md. Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

Also Read | Rashid Khan to boycott PSL after Pakistani airstrike kills 3 Afghan cricketers?