Where to watch Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I on TV & online in India? Live streaming & AFG vs WI predicted XIs

Afghanistan are 1-0 up in the three-match series, having won the first game by 38 runs. Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli starred with the bat for Afghanistan in the first game.

Koushik Paul
Updated21 Jan 2026, 02:12 AM IST
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (L) and Noor Ahmad during the first T20I against west Indies.
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (L) and Noor Ahmad during the first T20I against west Indies.

Afghanistan would like to seal the T20I series against West Indies on Wednesday when they face off in the second encounter at the Dubai International Stadium. Against a West Indies side that have come without some of the first-team stars, a full-strength Afghanistan have been dominant with both and ball in the first game.

Batting first, Afghanistan lost both the openers before Ibrahim Zadran and Darwish Rasooli took the game away with their clean hitting to post a 180-plus total. In reply, the West Indies were never in the chase and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Playing his first match, Quentin Sampson did try his best but lacked support from the other end.

Also Read | AFG vs WI 1st T20I highlights: Afghanistan win by 38 runs in Dubai

With two matches left to fine-tune their T20 World Cup 2026 preparations, both Afghanistan and West Indies would like to test their combinations and bench strength before flying to India and Sri Lanka next month.

AFG vs WI 2nd T20I match details

Date: January 21

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Afghanistan vs West Indies T20I head-to-head

Afghanistan have played just nine matches against West Indies so far. While West Indies have won five of them, the Asian side won four games. Notably, Afghanistan are on a five-match winning streak.

Also Read | ‘I travel in my own bulletproof car - Rashid opens up on life in Afghanistan

Where to watch AFG vs WI 2nd T20I in India?

Unfortunately, no television channel in India will telecast the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I in India. But fans can still watch the Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.

Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I probable XIs

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Darwish Rasooli, Md. Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi

Also Read | Rashid Khan to boycott PSL after Pakistani airstrike kills 3 Afghan cricketers?

West Indies: Brandon King (c), Johnson Charles (wk), Evin Lewis, Amir Jangoo, Quentin Sampson, Shimron Hetmyer, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWhere to watch Afghanistan vs West Indies 2nd T20I on TV & online in India? Live streaming & AFG vs WI predicted XIs
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.