Where to watch Asia Cup 2025 LIVE in India on TV & Online? Check complete schedule, venues, timing and streaming details

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will kickstart on Tuesday (September 9) with Hong Kong taking on Afghanistan in the tournament opener. As many as eight teams are competing in the Asia Cup 2025, with the final on September 28. The much-important India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups each in the Asia Cup 2025. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman constitute Group A while Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

When and where to watch Asia Cup 2025 on live TV in India? Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The live telecast of all the matches of Asia Cup 2025 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV.

How to watch Asia Cup 2025 live on mobile? Live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.

Can Asia Cup 2025 be watched live on SonyLIV for free? Unfortunately, unlike JioHotstar on special events, fans in India cannot watch the Asia Cup 2025 for free on SonyLIV. Live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 on SonyLIV will be available on a subscription basis.

Live streaming details of Asia Cup 2025 by nations United States & Canada: Willow TV

United Kingdom & Ireland: TNT Sports app

Australia & New Zealand: Yupp TV

Middle East & North Africa: STARZPLAY (CricLife MAX) & eLife TV

Pakistan: PTV Sports, Tamasha app

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Sri Lanka: Sirsa TV

Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Rabbithole app, Toffee app

Asia Cup 2025 complete schedule