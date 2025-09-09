Where to watch Asia Cup 2025 LIVE in India on TV & Online? Check complete schedule, venues, timing and streaming details

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will kickstart on Tuesday (September 9) with Hong Kong taking on Afghanistan in the tournament opener. As many as eight teams are competing in the Asia Cup 2025, with the final on September 28. The much-important India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.
Eight teams have been divided into two groups each in the Asia Cup 2025. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman constitute Group A while Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.
Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The live telecast of all the matches of Asia Cup 2025 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV.
Live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.
Unfortunately, unlike JioHotstar on special events, fans in India cannot watch the Asia Cup 2025 for free on SonyLIV. Live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 on SonyLIV will be available on a subscription basis.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|September 9
|Afghanistan vs Hong Kong
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM
|September 10
|India vs UAE
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 11
|Bangladesh vs Hong Kong
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM
|September 12
|Pakistan vs Oman
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 13
|Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM
|September 14
|India vs Pakistan
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 15
|UAE vs Oman
|Abu Dhabi
|5:30 PM
|September 15
|Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 16
|Bangladesh vs Afghanistan
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM
|September 17
|Pakistan vs UAE
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 18
|Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM
|September 19
|India vs Oman
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM
|September 20
|B1 vs B2
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 21
|A1 vs A2
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 23
|A2 vs B1
|Abu Dhabi
|8:00 PM
|September 24
|A1 vs B2
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 25
|A2 vs B2
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 26
|A1 vs B1
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
|September 28
|Final
|Dubai
|8:00 PM
