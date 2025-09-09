Subscribe

Where to watch Asia Cup 2025 LIVE in India on TV & Online? Check complete schedule, venues, timing and streaming details

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2025 in India. Get here all the live streaming details of the 17th edition of the continental showpiece and more.

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Sep 2025, 09:21 PM IST
Captains of all eight teams and President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Mohsin Naqvi, pose for a picture at the unveiling of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, in Dubai on Tuesday.
Captains of all eight teams and President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Mohsin Naqvi, pose for a picture at the unveiling of the Asia Cup 2025 trophy, in Dubai on Tuesday.(ANI)

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup will kickstart on Tuesday (September 9) with Hong Kong taking on Afghanistan in the tournament opener. As many as eight teams are competing in the Asia Cup 2025, with the final on September 28. The much-important India vs Pakistan clash is scheduled for September 14 in Dubai.

Eight teams have been divided into two groups each in the Asia Cup 2025. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman constitute Group A while Group B includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

When and where to watch Asia Cup 2025 on live TV in India?

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcast rights of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The live telecast of all the matches of Asia Cup 2025 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV.

How to watch Asia Cup 2025 live on mobile?

Live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 will be available on SonyLIV app and website in India.

Can Asia Cup 2025 be watched live on SonyLIV for free?

Unfortunately, unlike JioHotstar on special events, fans in India cannot watch the Asia Cup 2025 for free on SonyLIV. Live streaming of Asia Cup 2025 on SonyLIV will be available on a subscription basis.

Live streaming details of Asia Cup 2025 by nations

  • United States & Canada: Willow TV
  • United Kingdom & Ireland: TNT Sports app
  • Australia & New Zealand: Yupp TV
  • Middle East & North Africa: STARZPLAY (CricLife MAX) & eLife TV
  • Pakistan: PTV Sports, Tamasha app
  • Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
  • Sri Lanka: Sirsa TV
  • Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Rabbithole app, Toffee app

Asia Cup 2025 complete schedule

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
September 9Afghanistan vs Hong KongAbu Dhabi8:00 PM
September 10India vs UAEDubai8:00 PM
September 11Bangladesh vs Hong KongAbu Dhabi8:00 PM
September 12Pakistan vs OmanDubai8:00 PM
September 13Bangladesh vs Sri LankaAbu Dhabi8:00 PM
September 14India vs PakistanDubai8:00 PM
September 15UAE vs OmanAbu Dhabi5:30 PM
September 15Sri Lanka vs Hong KongDubai8:00 PM
September 16Bangladesh vs AfghanistanAbu Dhabi8:00 PM
September 17Pakistan vs UAEDubai8:00 PM
September 18Sri Lanka vs AfghanistanAbu Dhabi8:00 PM
September 19India vs OmanAbu Dhabi8:00 PM
September 20B1 vs B2Dubai8:00 PM
September 21A1 vs A2Dubai8:00 PM
September 23A2 vs B1Abu Dhabi8:00 PM
September 24A1 vs B2Dubai8:00 PM
September 25A2 vs B2Dubai8:00 PM
September 26A1 vs B1Dubai8:00 PM
September 28FinalDubai8:00 PM
 
 
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay updated with India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, match schedule, and all key team news here.
