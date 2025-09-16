Where to watch Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in India on TV & Online? Check BAN vs AFG Asia Cup predicted playing XIs & more

Bangladesh are taking on Afghanistan in a virtual knockout game in a Group B encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday in Abu Dhabi. With Sri Lanka already a step ahead in their qualification for Super 4 stage with two wins from two games, the winner of the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh clash will determine both teams' fortunes in the continental event.

A win Afghanistan will shut Bangladesh's Super 4 dreams. Afghanistan have won their only game against Hong Kong. Bangladesh, on the other hand have won against Hong Kong but lost against Sri Lanka. Hong Kong were the first team to be eliminated after two losses in two games. India, from Group A, are the only team to have qualified for Super 4 stage so far.

Also Read | Would rather watch IND vs AFG: Ganguly says Pakistan not competition anymore

Live streaming details of BAN vs AFG in India Sony Sports Network are the official sponsors of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash will be telecast live on Sony Sports channels in India from 8 PM IST. Live streaming of BAN vs AFG will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

BAN vs AFG Asia Cup match details Date: September 16

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM local time

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan head-to-head in T20Is Bangladesh have played 12 T20Is against Afghanistan and won just five while the Afghans emerged victorious in rest of the games. The last time Bangladesh played Afghanistan was in T20 World Cup last year which the latter won by eight runs.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan predicted playing XIs Bangladesh: Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das (C), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman