Where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I in India? Check BAN vs NZ probable XIs, live streaming & more

Bangladesh will have a chance to seal the T20I series against New Zealand at home for the second time, when both the teams face in the second game on Wednesday in Chattogram. Having won the first game comprehensively by six wickets, Bangladesh go into the second game with confidence and an opportunity to seal the series with a game to spare.
The last time New Zealand toured Bangladesh for a T20I series, the home side won 3-2 in 2021. Coming into the series without a lot of big names, the New Zealand batters did a pretty good job to post 180 in the first T20I.
However, the Kiwi bowling unit struggled as the likes of Towhid Hridoy and Parvez Hasan Emon thrived under pressure with the bat to romp home with two overs to spare. A win for Bangladesh in the second game will seal the series for the home side. The good news for New Zealand will be return of Tom Latham, who missed the first T20I due to a hit in training.
Date: April 29
Time: 1:30 PM (IST)
Venue: Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram
Unfortunately, no television channel in India has got the broadcast rights of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand T20I series. But having said that, fans can still get the live streaming of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd T20I on FanCode app and website.
New Zealand by far hold the edge over Bangladesh in T20Is. As far as the head-to-head record is concerned, New Zealand lead by 15-5 margin with only one match ending in no result. The last time these two teams met, Bangladesh romped home by six wickets.
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Litton Das (c) (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Ripon Mondol
New Zealand: Tim Robinson, Katene Clarke, Dane Cleaver (wk), Nick Kelly (c), Bevon Jacobs, Dean Foxcroft, Josh Clarkson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Matthew Fisher, Ben Lister
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