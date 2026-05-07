Where to watch Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test series in India? BAN vs PAK full squads, venues, date, time, streaming & more

The World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 cycle will resume this week with Bangladesh hosting Pakistan in the first of a two-match Test series, starting on Friday. The BAN vs PAK first Test also marks the return of red-ball cricket after a five-month break, during which the International Cricket Council (ICC) hosted the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
Pakistan are coming into this Test series, following the commencement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on May 3. Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who served as a mentor-manager during Pakistan's U19 Asia Cup title triumph recently, has been appointed as the head coach.
Former Test players Asad Shafiq and Umar Gul have been named batting and bowling coaches respectively in Sarfaraz-led Pakistan's senior men's Test team backroom staff. While Shan Masood continue to lead the Test side, Pakistan have included four uncapped players in Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais and Muhammad Ghazi Ghori.
Dhaka and Sylhet will host the two Tests. Meanwhile, Bangladesh have announced a 15-member squad for the first Test against Pakistan. While Najmul Hossain Shanto continues as the captain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz will serve as his deputy against Pakistan. They have also named two uncapped players in the squad - Tanzid Hasan and Amite Hasan.
While Tanzid Hassan is a regular in white-ball cricket for Bangladesh, having played 34 ODIs and 45 T20Is so far, Amite Hasan is yet to make his debut for Bangladesh. Bangladesh have also recalled pacers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam return to the Test side along with while Naeem Hasan.
Unfortunately, no Indian television channel has bought the broadcast rights of the Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test series in India. But, fans can still watch the live streaming of Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test series in FanCode app and website.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|May 8 - 12
|1st Test
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
|May 16 -20
|2nd Test
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Bangladesh squad for 1st Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Vice Captain), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan, Amite Hasan
Pakistan: Shan Masood (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Amad Butt, Azan Awais, Babar Azam, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi
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