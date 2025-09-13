Where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in India? Check BAN vs SL probable XIs in Asia Cup, live streaming details & more

Having won their first game in the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh will be aiming for their second win on the trot when Litton Das' men face Sri Lanka in a group B encounter on Saturday (September 13) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The BAN vs SL clash starts at 8 PM IST. A win for Bangladesh today will help them move a step further towards Super 4.

Against Hong Kong, Bangladesh had it easy. They first restricted the opposition to below 150 before captain Litton guided the team to a seven wicket victory with a half century. Having said that, the clash against Sri Lanka will be completely different and not at all easy.

A former champion, Sri Lanka are entering the continental showpiece after a 2-1 series win over lower-ranked Zimbabwe. In fact, it was in the second match against Zimbabwe that Sri Lanka were bundled out for 80. Prior to the Zimbabwe series, Sri Lanka had lost 1-2 against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup match details Date: September 13

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Time: 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM Gulf Standard Time

Where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka on TV and Online? Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Group B clash will be televised live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports 5 for Indian viewers. Live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be available on SonyLiv app and website. The match starts on 8 PM IST.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka head-to-head in T20Is Bangladesh have played 20 T20Is against Sri Lanka with the Island nation enjoying a 20-8 head-to-head record. The last time both these teams met with each other, Bangladesh won the three-match T20I series 2-1.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka probable playing XIs Bangladesh: Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman