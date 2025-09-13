Where to watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka in India? Check BAN vs SL probable XIs in Asia Cup, live streaming details & more

Having won their first game in the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh will be aiming for their second win on the trot when Litton Das' men face Sri Lanka in a group B encounter on Saturday (September 13) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. The BAN vs SL clash starts at 8 PM IST. A win for Bangladesh today will help them move a step further towards Super 4.
Against Hong Kong, Bangladesh had it easy. They first restricted the opposition to below 150 before captain Litton guided the team to a seven wicket victory with a half century. Having said that, the clash against Sri Lanka will be completely different and not at all easy.
A former champion, Sri Lanka are entering the continental showpiece after a 2-1 series win over lower-ranked Zimbabwe. In fact, it was in the second match against Zimbabwe that Sri Lanka were bundled out for 80. Prior to the Zimbabwe series, Sri Lanka had lost 1-2 against Bangladesh.
Date: September 13
Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
Time: 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM Gulf Standard Time
Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Group B clash will be televised live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports 5 for Indian viewers. Live streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka will be available on SonyLiv app and website. The match starts on 8 PM IST.
Bangladesh have played 20 T20Is against Sri Lanka with the Island nation enjoying a 20-8 head-to-head record. The last time both these teams met with each other, Bangladesh won the three-match T20I series 2-1.
Bangladesh: Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Liton Das (C), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, K Perera, Charith Asalanka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana