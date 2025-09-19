Where to watch India vs Oman on TV & online in Asia Cup today? IND vs OMA predicted playing XIs, live streaming & more

Having already sealed their spot in the Super 4 stage, India will take on Oman in a deadly rubber in the final Group A encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Men in Blue enter the Super 4 stage as Group A toppers. On the other hand, Oman were eliminated after losing the first two games.

Unlike the first two games, where India bowled first, Suryakumar Yadav might opt to bat first to give the Indian middle order a bit more game time, specially to the likes of Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya. With the top order unlikely to change, India could rest Jasprit Bumrah against Oman, thus paving the way for either Harshit Rana or Arshdeep Singh.

Oman, on the other hand, are unlikely to make any changes. The tournament debutanrs, have lost against Pakistan and United Arab Emirates so far.

India vs Oman Asia Cup match details Time: 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM local time

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: September 19

Where to watch India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match? Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Asia Cup 2025. The India vs Oman will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) and Sony Sports 5 from 8 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Oman will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Oman T20I head-to-head India have not played a T20I against Oman. The Asia Cup 2025 clash today will be the first-ever encounter between India and Oman.

India vs Oman predicted playing XIs India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh/Harshit Rana.