Where to watch India vs Oman on TV & online in Asia Cup today? IND vs OMA predicted playing XIs, live streaming & more

India will take on Oman in the final Group A encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, which is actually a dead rubber. India have already confirmed their spot in the Super 4 stage of the competition.

Koushik Paul
Updated19 Sep 2025, 03:40 PM IST
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session in Dubai ahead of the Oman in the Asia Cup 2025.
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session in Dubai ahead of the Oman in the Asia Cup 2025. (AFP)

Having already sealed their spot in the Super 4 stage, India will take on Oman in a deadly rubber in the final Group A encounter of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Men in Blue enter the Super 4 stage as Group A toppers. On the other hand, Oman were eliminated after losing the first two games.

Unlike the first two games, where India bowled first, Suryakumar Yadav might opt to bat first to give the Indian middle order a bit more game time, specially to the likes of Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya. With the top order unlikely to change, India could rest Jasprit Bumrah against Oman, thus paving the way for either Harshit Rana or Arshdeep Singh.

Also Read | India's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage match dates revealed: When is IND vs PAK?

Oman, on the other hand, are unlikely to make any changes. The tournament debutanrs, have lost against Pakistan and United Arab Emirates so far.

India vs Oman Asia Cup match details

Time: 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM local time

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date: September 19

Where to watch India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the Asia Cup 2025. The India vs Oman will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) and Sony Sports 5 from 8 PM IST. Live streaming of India vs Oman will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Oman T20I head-to-head

India have not played a T20I against Oman. The Asia Cup 2025 clash today will be the first-ever encounter between India and Oman.

Also Read | 'Bumrah should be rested against Pak': Gavaskar advises India, here's why

India vs Oman predicted playing XIs

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh/Harshit Rana.

Oman: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Wasim Ali, Hassnain Shah, Shah Faisal, Aryan Bisht, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

Asia Cup 2025Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates

Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsWhere to watch India vs Oman on TV & online in Asia Cup today? IND vs OMA predicted playing XIs, live streaming & more
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.