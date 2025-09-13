Where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash in United States & other nations? Get IND vs PAK live streaming details

India will take on Pakistan in another renewed rivalry in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Sunday (September 14). Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of IND vs PAK in India.

Updated13 Sep 2025, 10:00 PM IST
India's Shubman Gill gestures during a practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan.
India's Shubman Gill gestures during a practice session at the ICC Academy in Dubai on the eve of their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan. (AFP)

India and Pakistan meet once again in a renewed cricket rivalry when the arch-rivals meets in Dubai in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. Champions eight times since 1984, India began their campaign with a thumping win over United Arab Emirates (UAE) while Pakistan hammered minnows Hong Kong by 93 runs.

Unlike the previous editions, the India vs Pakistan clash this time has been impacted by off-field issues, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 innocent lives. As a result, the buzz around the high-octane IND vs PAK clash has been low with tickets yet to sold. Also it will be the first time there will be no Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in the Asia Cup. Both the Indian cricketers retired from T20Is last year.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match details

Date: September 14

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Time: 8 PM IST | 6:30 PM Gulf Standard Time

Where to watch India vs Pakistan on TV and online in India?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcast partners for the Asia Cup 2025. Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3, Sony Sports 4 and Sony Sports 5 will live telecast the India vs Pakistan clash from 8 PM IST for Indian viewers. Live streaming of India vs Pakistan will be available on SonyLIV app.

When and where to watch IND vs PAK globally?

  • United States & Canada: Willow TV
  • United Kingdom & Ireland: TNT Sports app
  • Australia & New Zealand: Yupp TV
  • Middle East & North Africa: STARZPLAY (CricLife MAX) & eLife TV
  • Pakistan: PTV Sports, Tamasha app
  • Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
  • Sri Lanka: Sirsa TV
  • Bangladesh: Gazi TV (GTV), Rabbithole app, Toffee app

India vs Pakistan predicted playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed.

