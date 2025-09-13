Where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup clash in United States & other nations? Get IND vs PAK live streaming details

India and Pakistan meet once again in a renewed cricket rivalry when the arch-rivals meets in Dubai in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. Champions eight times since 1984, India began their campaign with a thumping win over United Arab Emirates (UAE) while Pakistan hammered minnows Hong Kong by 93 runs.

Unlike the previous editions, the India vs Pakistan clash this time has been impacted by off-field issues, particularly after the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 innocent lives. As a result, the buzz around the high-octane IND vs PAK clash has been low with tickets yet to sold. Also it will be the first time there will be no Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma in the Asia Cup. Both the Indian cricketers retired from T20Is last year.