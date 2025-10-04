Where to watch India vs Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup for free? Get IND-W vs PAK-W live streaming details & more

Having decimated Sri Lanka women in their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 campaign opener, the Indian women are eyeing two in two when they take on Pakistan women on October 5 (Sunday) at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It must be noted that Pakistan are playing all their Women's World Cup matches in Colombo despite India being the hosts following a BCCI-Pakistan Cricket Board agreement of playing at neutral venues in all multi-nation events till 2027. .
Recently, the India vs Pakistan clashes in cricket have been in headlines for all the off-field issues, especially in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2025. The Indian men's team avoided handshakes with the arch-rivals, something that made a lot noise. Harmanpreet Kaur's were advised the same by the BCCI, according to a report in Indian Express.
Pakistan are coming into this clash, after suffering a defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in their lung opener. However, the weather in Colombo might play a spoilsport as the Sri Lanka vs Australia clash has been impacted heavily due to rain on Saturday (October 4).
Date: October 5
Time: 3 PM IST
Venue: R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Star Sports are the official broadcasters of ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. The India women vs Pakistan women clash will be telecast live on Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST on October 5. Live streaming of IND-W vs PAK-W will be available on JioHotstar app and website for free.
India women enjoy a 11-0 head-to-head record over Pakistan women in ODIs. As far as the Women's World Cup is concerned, India have won in all four games so far.
India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Amin, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz(w), Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana(c), Rameen Shamim, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal
