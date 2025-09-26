Where to watch India vs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2025? Check IND vs SL predicted playing XIs, live streaming & head-to-head

Having already qualified for the final, India will look to fine-tune their preparations on Friday when thet take on Sri Lanka in a Super 4 dead rubber of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 on Friday in Dubai. The Men in Blue will play Pakistan in the final on Sunday. Sri Lanka, have already been eliminated from the final race after losing both their Super 4 games so far.

For India, its an opportunity to test the bench strength with Jasprit Bumrah most likely to take a rest. Although the Indian team do not want to tinker with the winning combination, but can think of giving the likes of Rinku Singh and Jitesh Sharma some game time ahead of the final.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final: When and where to watch the epic clash

India vs Sri Lanka match details Time: 8 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Date: September 26

When & where to watch IND vs SL on TV & online? Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2025 in India. The India vs Sri Lanka will be telecast live on Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil), Sony Sports 4 (Telugu) and Sony Sports 5 from 8 PM IST. Live streaming of IND vs SL will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

India vs Sri Lanka head-to-head in T20Is In the shortest format, India have played Sri Lanka 32 times with the Men in Blue winning on 21 occasions and lost nine times. One game ended in no result and one was a tie. In the T20 Asia Cup, India have won one and lost one against the Lankans.

India vs Sri Lanka predicted playing XIs India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh.